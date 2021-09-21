Of course it is raining while finishing this article but let's talk about watering anyhow. Some of the most arid places in the world – and yes, believe it or not, there are a few that are drier than we've been – it's impossible for trees to grow without artificial irrigation.
Grasses tend to be the dominant plant type and what other plants naturally grow there have many adaptations to gather what little rainfall comes their way and reduce their water loss rates – called transpiration.
The native central South Dakota landscape is a tall- to mixed-grass prairie. Natural growing trees are limited to near waterways and even now along the river the first tree to colonize an area, eastern red cedars, tend to only grow in ravines and gullies.
Cedars are a type of evergreen tree that generally keep their leaves as opposed to deciduous trees – ones that lose all of their leaves before each winter.
Evergreens developed needles that have limited surface areas compared to “regular” leaves so their water loss is usually less than a deciduous tree planted in the same location. This adaptation leads to the belief that evergreens need less water than deciduous and most of the time that's correct. However, come winter a much different situation develops.
Winter brings freezing temperatures and once the ground is frozen plants can no longer take up moisture. There are several survival strategies plants use to get through this “no water” period.
One strategy, the deciduous one, is to drop all leaves and go into dormancy. No leaves and no growth mean just about as close to no transpiration as possible.
Evergreens don't drop all of their needles each winter and even with low overwinter transpiration rates, some water loss still exists.
Side note – all evergreens actually do drop their needles but usually, the drop is measured over years while continually growing new ones. There are actually deciduous “drop all its leaves at once” evergreens – ever heard of the larch?
So back to watering this fall. The common practice of heavily watering evergreens just before freeze-up has actually been found to provide minimal benefits. Instead, watering in the late summer and fall periods especially when it is dry provides a much greater benefit to evergreens, especially smaller ones planted this past growing season.
Water slowly and deeply so the moisture gets to all of the roots. This will put the plants in a much healthier position leading into dormancy.
In a few weeks, we will enter a reduced watering period called “hardening off.” Previous watering schedules should be reduced allowing the plants to slowly bring down the amount of water they have in their tissues. This helps prevent sudden in-cell water freezing which causes tissue damage to the plants.
There is more to growing trees than just sticking them in the ground. Some attention at specific times can dramatically help your trees' survival.
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
