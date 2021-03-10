The Helpline Center, in partnership with the South Dakota Department of Health, has launched a new service that will provide free Lyft rides for individuals to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
“The Helpline Center is offering this critical service to high risk groups in South Dakota. We know that transportation is often a barrier to getting vaccinated,” said Janet Kittams, CEO of the Helpline Center, in a DoH release.
People within 20 miles of Pierre, Aberdeen, Brookings, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Watertown are eligible for this free service.
If someone does not have transportation access to their vaccine appointment and they fall within the Phase 1 priority group, they can call 211 and the Helpline Center staff will assist in the scheduling of a Lyft ride. The vaccine appointment must already be scheduled, and there is a maximum of four rides per person. Riders will be required to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols.
If you or someone you know doesn’t have the ability to get their COVID-19 vaccine due to a transportation concern, call 211 to get a free Lyft ride scheduled. For more information, visit
