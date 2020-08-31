The Morning for Hemp Farmers Forum took place in Fort Pierre, Saturday, August 29, at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center.
In attendance, and as guest speakers, were Oren Lestmeister, Parade, and Lee Qualm, Platte. Lestmeister is the Minority (Democrat) Leader, and Qualm is the Majority (Republican) Leader in the South Dakota Legislature.
Two other expert speakers were Dr. Arin Sutlief of Cannabis Testing Laboratories and Professor Andrea Holmes of Doane University. Don Bacon, is on the House Agriculture Committee of the Nebraska Legislature. Horticultural hemp producers from Nebraska and Colorado were also present for the panel discussion. Discussions were led by university professors, researchers, legislators and other hemp experts.
“Since the South Dakota Department of Agriculture recently submitted the South Dakota state Hemp plan to the United States Department of Agriculture, and since the South Dakota Department of Agriculture has hired an industrial hemp program manager, we are excited to bring our educational forum to Fort Pierre," said Colin Fury, director and event organizer with the Heartland Hemp Association. He said the event was to educate farmers, allowing them to make a more educated opportunity cost decision when considering diversifying with hemp on their agricultural operations.
Another such seminar is set for September 25 in De Witt, Nebraska. To learn more, visit www.heartlandhempforum.com.
