Have you ever been caught in a sudden storm on the water despite the resources available to avoid such a predicament?
Weather forecasts give us a heads up of what’s coming, and radios and smartphones give us access to information about changing conditions. Plus, one learns to read the sky and take note of approaching threats. Even with all these elements for safety, one should never be haphazard about the risks involved.
With a little bit of imagination, the wide expanse of Lake Oahe and the surrounding river breaks bear some resemblance to the scenery of the Sea of Galilee. And just as the wind and the waves can transform our nearby reservoir into a turbulent churning of the waters, the lake so familiar to Jesus and the disciples could go from calm to violent in mere moments.
On one of those crossings across the Sea of Galilee that’s just what happened as Jesus slept in the boat’s stern. The disciples screamed with terror. Jesus snoozed despite the tempest. When they woke him up, their protest went right to the heart of Jesus’ character.
“Don’t you care that we are perishing?” Before we quickly go too hard on the disciples, when have we expressed similar thoughts? In life’s trials and tribulations, it’s easy to go there… Jesus, don’t you care? The answer then, as now, as always is, yes, Jesus cares. He’s in the boat with you. He will see you through to the other side.
Greg Kroger is the pastor First United Methodist Church.
