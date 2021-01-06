Highland Avenue scheduled for reconstruction

A big portion of Highland Avenue in Pierre will receive a major upgrade this summer.
According to a release from the Pierre administration, the Pierre City Commission has approved a contract with Brosz Engineering to finish the design and engineering work to rebuild Highland Avenue between Wynoka Avenue and Second Street, as well as the one block of Second Street that connects Highland and Euclid Avenues.
“We plan to rebuild the whole thing – curb to curb,” said John Childs, City Engineer, adding that the above ground work is just one piece of a much larger project. “When we completely rebuild a street, we also look at underground utilities. “We’ll replace a 70-year old water line as part of the project.”
New curb, gutter, and asphalt surface will also be constructed. This project is scheduled in front of another, even bigger project, that’s on the horizon.
“The state is planning to rebuild Euclid Avenue in the next couple of years,” said Childs. “That means neighboring Highland Avenue will likely pick up some additional traffic. The improvements will help it accommodate the increased load.”
Weather pending, the project will start this spring, with anticipations that it will take the full summer to complete. All told, the six-block project is estimated to cost $1.4 million.
“The good news is, once complete, the underground utilities are expected to have a useful life of about 70 years,” said Childs.
Each year, the city staff analyzes street, utility and other infrastructure conditions to prioritize and schedule street projects. The City Commission has set aside more than $3 million dollars for street maintenance and improvements in 2021.
