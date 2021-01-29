Stacy Alan Hansen, 52, was indicted on Oct. 14 by a federal grand jury for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. On Jan. 27, he pled not guilty to the indictment.

According to the Department of Justice release, the Indictment alleges that on Aug. 17 in Highmore, Jan. 24, 2020 in Pierre, and Feb. 9 in Miller, Hanson possessed multiple firearms after being previously convicted of a felony.

Hanson was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

