Highway Patrol graduation set for June 19

Graduates of the latest class of South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers will hold their belated formal graduation ceremony this Friday, June 19.
Class 62’s graduation ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Weather permitting, it is to be held outside, in front of the state Capitol in Pierre. Gov. Kristi Noem is the scheduled guest speaker. Col. Miller is to be the Master of Ceremonies. Also, a Highway Patrol trooper will speak for the class. Staying with tradition, the formal pinning on of each trooper’s badge will be done by a member of one of that trooper’s family.
According to Tony Mangan, Department of Public Safety, the 11-member class actually graduated April 9. But, for safety reasons due to COVID-19, the ceremony was delayed. The troopers did receive their patrol vehicles and final equipment on that day, and have been working at their assigned duty stations since then.
“When the recruits came to Pierre to receive their vehicles and equipment in April, we promised them that we would have an actual graduation ceremony,” said Colonel Rick Miller, superintendent of the Highway Patrol. “This is an important accomplishment and they deserve to be recognized publicly.”
“It will be like any other Highway Patrol graduation, with speakers and pinning. Because the graduation had to be delayed, other graduation day events, such as the recruits receiving their vehicles and final equipment, was done in April,” reiterated Mangan.
Friday’s ceremony is limited to immediate family only. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SDHighwayPatrol/). Class and individual photos will be taken.
The graduates who are part of Class 62 and their duty stations are Nathan Moore, Pierre; Cody Sellhorst, Philip; Patrick Barnes, Murdo; Colt Frerich, Wall; Troy Archambeault, Faith; Dylan Herr, Huron; Taran Hunt, Rapid City; Louis Plunkett, Rapid City; John Marnette, Redfield; Paul Pelayo, Winner; Samantha Pulse, Parkston.
The Highway Patrol is currently in a hiring cycle. Job offers will be extended soon to successful candidates for Recruit Class 63. That class’s graduation is anticipated for early October, though subject to change, said Mangan.
