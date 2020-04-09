Celebrate the last part of Holy Week with stories, activities and special objects.
GOOD FRIDAY:
Read Psalm 22:1-11 and 19-31. Special item: hold a Cross.
Listen: Today is the saddest day of our year. Even though Jesus had done nothing wrong, the people hurt him, laughed at and teased him, and put him on the cross to die. While he was dying, Jesus said some of the words from Psalm 22 about feeling like God had abandoned him. There on the cross, Jesus died.
Do: Hold on to your little cross while you listen to the Bible story.
Ask: What does today's story make you feel? Sad? Angry? Confused? Why do we call it Good Friday if it is such a sad day? What makes you feel better when you are sad?
HOLY SATURDAY:
Read John 19:38-42. Special item: seeds.
Listen: On Saturday, we remember that Jesus lay in the tomb this whole day. But the next day, the first person who saw him thought Jesus was a gardener. For thousands of years, Christians have honored this day by gardening.
Do: Plant your flower seeds in your yard or in a pot of dirt in your house. Remember to water them until they sprout up and produce beautiful flowers. While you're at it, ask if it's okay to pull some weeds in other people’s yards - your neighbor's yard or even at the park.
Ask: Do you like getting your hands dirty in the garden? Why do you think Mary thought Jesus was a gardener on Easter morning? What do you think he was wearing?
EASTER SUNDAY:
Read Matthew 28:1-10. Special item: sidewalk chalk.
Listen: Christ Has Risen!! This is the best news of all -- death is not the most powerful thing in the world -- God's love is. We call this Good News "The Gospel" and it's the reason that we celebrate, even when life seems like it is its very darkest. God's love has defeated sin and death, and so today we celebrate.
Do: Decorate the sidewalk in front of your house with the Good News that Christ has risen from the dead.
Ask: What is your favorite kind of celebration? How does this Easter feel different than other years? How can you go share the good news today?
