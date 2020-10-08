Monday, Oct. 12 – No School (Native American Day)
- Noon: Powderpuff Football Game (Hollister Field)
- 6 p.m.: Coronation (Hollister Field) – Addition for this year: A Native American Drum Group will share both an Honor Song and Victory Song with Riggs Students in honor of Native American Day.
Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Green Day
- Dress up Day: Class Color Day (Staff-blue, Seniors-black, Juniors-red, Sophomore-yellow, freshmen-pink)
- 4 p.m.: 9th Football @ RC Central
- 4:30 p.m.: JV Football vs. Stevens at Hollister
- 7 p.m.: Riggs Choir Concert (Theatre)
- TBA -Boys and Girls Soccer Semi-Finals
Wednesday, Oct. 14 – White Day
- Dress up Day: Movie Character Day
Thursday, Oct. 15 – Green Day
- Dress up day: Dance Party – Pick a genre of music
- 4 p.m.: MS/JV/V Cross Country @ Huron
- 4:30 p.m.: 9th Football vs Aberdeen at Hollister
- 5 p.m.: Competitive Cheer/Dance ESD Home (Riggs)
- 5:30/7 p.m.: 10th/V Volleyball @ SF Washington
Friday, Oct. 16 – White Day
- Dress up Day: Green and White Day
- 7 p.m.: Varsity Football vs. Mitchell (Hollister)
- Pre-Game: Homecoming Court announced
- Half-Time: Band performance
- Post-Game: Fireworks & Burning of the Letters (for all to view)
- Approximately 9:30 p.m.: Class of 2021 picture for yearbook in Hollister Field bleachers
- 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.: Post game activities for grades 9-12 (at Hollister)
The parade has been canceled.
