Hosanna Dance Studio in Fort Pierre is using the power of dance to inform and inspire with their upcoming production of “Sleeping Beauty.” The ballet, originally by Marius Petipa in 1890, has a lot of difficult choreography which requires just as much technical direction.
Artistic director Sunny Hannum brings a considerable amount of knowledge to the table. According to the studio's website, Hannum joined Ballet Repertory in New York City under the direction of Thalia Mara and Arthur Mahoney in 1964, and also performed with Radio City Music Hall Ballet in 1965. In 1966, she went to Europe as a member of Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo. Hannum danced in musicals on and off-Broadway including Arabian Nights, Bagels & Yox Review, the Broadway musical Come Summer choreographed by Agnes de Mille, Call Me Madam, Dancing Waters Revue and Cabaret directed by Bert Convy.
Needless to say, Hannum has a lot to offer leading up to opening night.
“Because our studio has a lot of smaller children, we do it with extra dances in it besides the traditional ballet dances,” Hannum said. “It is labor intensive. We’ve been working on some of the fairy variations in the summer. We have a lot of young dancers who have not done a lot of point work.”
That said, their two advanced dancers have.
Josiah Corrales, who is set to play Prince Désiré, is delighted to progress into a larger role.
“This year I have a bigger part than last year, it's kinda stressful thinking about I gotta get this gone, another thing done,” Corrales said. “I don’t want to let anyone down.”
He’s especially excited considering that the partnering dances will be a new challenge for him to overcome.
“You don’t really see a lot of this kind of dancing around South Dakota at all really,” he said.
Becca Brusven, playing Princess Aurora, couldn’t be more pleased with the play chosen, facing the opportunity head-on.
“I've always loved classical ballets and I was so ecstatic when we chose this one because I love classical ballet and love the repertoire,” Brusven said.
Noticing and correcting some of the techniques she tends to gloss over requires extra attention.
This performance is unique in that there are a number of suitors for the princess, which requires more male dancers. Recruiting more men for these roles with a shallow pool of available dancers required some retooling. While the more seasoned dancers will perform the traditional choreography, the younger ones will perform an adaptation.
Tyler Want is no stranger to the studio, having been a background performer in past productions when he was younger. Now, he’s being tapped for more responsibilities.
“I’ve been having to learn things like balance and everything like that,” Want said. “It's a big learning process for me and the whole thing has been pretty new, so that’s been challenging. And, hopefully, I learn everything well enough to not biff it on the stage.”
Instructor Sarah Easter, cast as the Queen in this show, joined Hosanna Dance in 2006. Sarah and her brother Josh also teach guys classes and adult ballet. Being at the helm of a larger ensemble has proven to require extra planning. Going through the ballet from beginning to end to make sure she’s not forgetting anything helps ease her qualms.
“The different ballet companies, they each tweak things a little bit,” Sarah said. “They all have their little nuances.”
Figuring out which variations they wanted to keep added to their preparations leading up to their March performances.
“Probably harder is if something isn't set in the professional ballet like you have some kids and you want to do a dance. There’s nothing out there yet, so you have to figure out what exactly you want to do but still fit with the scheme of things,” she said.
Josh Easter started training at MainStreet Dance of Fort Pierre — now Hosanna Dance — with Hannum in Fall 2007 in men/boys ballet and pas de deux classes. Aside from instructing, he will be playing King Floristan in the production.
“It's a lot of work, especially being a storybook ballet. There is a lot involved, it's not just dances it’s not just a recital. It has pantomime sections as well as dances themselves,” he said.
Josh found that getting the support from the community has been a hurdle, as opposed to the arts scenes in Grand Rapids and Sioux Falls.
“They don’t understand how valuable and how interesting it is really. People are just like ‘it's a recital, I don’t want to come to that.’ So, they don’t understand it's actually a show. Because when people do come they’re like blown away, ‘Oh, wow, this is like a whole show.’”
Performances take place on March 18 at 3 and 7 p.m. and March 19 at 3 p.m. at T.F. Riggs High School's theatre. This summer, they’ll also be offering their dance gallery summer workshop from June 26-30. Learn more about the production and the dance group at hosannadance.blogspot.com.
