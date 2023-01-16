Princess Aurora
Becca Brusven, playing Princess Aurora, hopes to dance professionally, perhaps as a member of a national dance troupe.

Hosanna Dance Studio in Fort Pierre is using the power of dance to inform and inspire with their upcoming production of “Sleeping Beauty.” The ballet, originally by Marius Petipa in 1890, has a lot of difficult choreography which requires just as much technical direction.

Artistic director Sunny Hannum brings a considerable amount of knowledge to the table. According to the studio's website, Hannum joined Ballet Repertory in New York City under the direction of Thalia Mara and Arthur Mahoney in 1964, and also performed with Radio City Music Hall Ballet in 1965. In 1966, she went to Europe as a member of Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo. Hannum danced in musicals on and off-Broadway including Arabian Nights, Bagels & Yox Review, the Broadway musical Come Summer choreographed by Agnes de Mille, Call Me Madam, Dancing Waters Revue and Cabaret directed by Bert Convy.

Prince Désiré and Princess Aurora
Hosanna Dance Studio’s dance troupe practices their routine for their interpretation of “Sleeping Beauty.”
Performances take place on Saturday, March 18, at 3 and 7 p.m. and 19 at 3 p.m. at Riggs Theatre.

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

