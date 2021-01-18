“If all else fails, grow Sanseveria.” Probably no truer words have been spoken.
The snake plant, also know commonly as the Mother-in-law tongue and scientifically known as the genus Sanseveria, is a great choice for beginners. They have been described as indestructible, very hardy, and tolerate neglect to the point of sometimes being referred to as “dorm room plants” — to only be thought about every 12 weeks or so. Not only do they tolerate dry conditions but also low light, especially the dark green varieties.
There are many varieties of Sanseveria. Most familiar are the ones that grow clusters of upright, sword-shaped leaves up to and past 2’ tall, but some produce compact growing rosettes of leaves topping out at 6” tall. Other upright varieties such as cylindrica, predictably have tube-shaped leaves and look everything like magnified hairs from your head – that is if you have mottled green hair. Another somewhat hard to find variety is called whale fin or shark fin and produces a single, flat, upright leaf.
All snake plants prefer standard household humidity and temperatures, which are factors making them beginner favorites. Highly variegated varieties will do good next to west or south windows but will not do so well in darker areas like north windows, unlike their dark green cousins.
Good drainage is a must, so if you tend to overwater, snake plants will need clay pots (not plastic or glazed) which allows the potting mix to dry quicker between waterings.
Individual snake plants can live up to 20 years, but by propagating through offshoots they can be around forever. The more common upright snake plants only need repotting every 2-4 years. As they age they can get over 2’ tall, requiring some thought about what pot they need because with height comes top heaviness.
Some of the best specimens are seen in large conference centers, hotels, and banks where they have the light and space to grow. Very old plants may flower in the winter if given enough light, but most indoor-grown plants go many years between bloom cycles, if they even bloom at all.
Care for snake plants is best described by dividing the year into two parts: spring through fall, and winter. During the spring-fall growing season, they need bright indirect light, water often enough to keep the soil lightly moist, and do best with monthly balanced fertilizer (i.e., 10:10:10) at half-strength. In the winter change to moderate light, allow the soil to dry almost completely before watering, and no fertilizer.
Most common cause of death, especially for snake plants in low-light areas, is overwatering. They can develop root rot fairly easily, so definitely never let a snake plant stay in standing water or in a pot that doesn’t drain well. They are also very sensitive to freezing temperatures.
So if you are looking for an easy to care for houseplant that has a very unique shape, and maybe for an area that doesn’t have much light, the snake plant is a very good starting point.
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.