Whether it’s throwing a baseball, typing at a desk, turning a wrench or jogging the usual route, your regular activities can wear your body down. At first, you may ignore the twinge, but a simple ache can grow and grow.
“When you do a movement over and over too frequently, the tissue — the muscle, ligament or cartilage — gets microscopic injuries,” Dr. Brandon Fites, sports medicine and orthopedic surgeon of Avera Orthopedics in Aberdeen, said.
Your body’s repair mechanism cannot keep up, so the injury builds up and becomes even more symptomatic.
Common symptoms include:
Pain, described in a variety of unique ways: dull, throbbing, stabbing, etc.
Weakness that makes it difficult to lift something with your arm or put weight on your leg.
Swelling and/or warmth in the affected area.
Overuse injuries, also known as repetitive strain injuries, are common in older adults, whose bodies are more susceptible to wear and tear, and athletes, who overtrain without proper rest days. However, most everyone will experience an injury such as this sometime over the course of their life.
Overuse, overtraining injuries
Examples of overuse or overtraining injuries include:
Shin splints
Stress fractures
Runner’s knee
Tennis elbow
Muscle aches
Tendonitis
Bursitis
Synovitis (inflammation of the joints)
“Typically, the ache of a heavy workout alleviates after a day or two,” Fites said. “With overuse injuries, the ache persists for weeks, months or years if it’s not addressed.”
The first step to treating overuse injuries is rest and time.
“Continuing the activity that’s causing or exacerbating your pain will not only cause it to last, but the weakening and swelling could lead to a worse injury,” Fites said.
The best home remedy to try is RICE — Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation. When this doesn’t work, it’s time to see an expert.
Sports medicine aims to resolve repetitive strain injuries through nonsurgical measures. Your personalized care plan might involve a combination of:
Physical therapy
Cortisone shots
Anti-inflammatory medication, such as over-the-counter ibuprofen or acetaminophen
Specially prescribed pain medication
On rare occasions, your orthopedic expert will turn to surgery only after exhausting a personalized approach of nonsurgical options. If surgery is necessary, your physician will use minimally invasive techniques to remove the damaged tissue from the joints, tendons, etc.
You don’t have to live with ongoing pain. Talk to a sports medicine or orthopedic expert near you about pain-relief options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.