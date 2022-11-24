If you're not the best cook in the house but got roped into turkey-cooking duty, forget about Googling how-to instructions — Stanley County and Pierre third-grade students have you covered.
This year's grouping of third-grade students' "How to Roast a Turkey" directions are here.
Jefferson Elementary
Amber Stout’s Class
First, I go to Walmart and get a turkey. I will start the smoker. Next, I set the smoker at 95 degrees and smoke my turkey for 2 hours and 5 minutes. Then, I get the sides to go with the turkey and check the turkey and put it back in the smoker. After I get the ingredients, I will make salad, mash potatoes, gravy, pumpkin pie, and get the scrumptious, amazing, delicious turkey out of the smoker. Finally, I set the table and invite relatives and friends to come over and celebrate Thanksgiving dinner with me.
Betty L.
First me and my dad go hunting for a turkey. Next we take all the feathers and the fur off. Then we cook the turkey. After that we set the table with all our good food. Finally we sit down and eat the turkey. We have bread and gravy, mashed potatoes, and apple cider. Then when we are done eating, the kids play and the growns-up talk. If it is warm enough we play outside. Happy Thanksgiving!
Emma G.
First, I am going hunting with my dad. Then, I’m going to clean the turkey. Then, I’m going to put the turkey in the oven and let it bake for one hour and cook it at 100 degrees. After, I’m going to take it out of the oven and put salt and pepper on it. Finally, I’ll invite people and add mash potatoes. Don’t forget the pumpkin pie. The guests will love it. Me too!
Aubree W.
First, go to Walmart and buy the turkey. Then, try to invite a grandma or family over. After that, cook the turkey at 100 degrees and wait. Finally, add seasoning and something sweet, like cranberries. Then cut it, eat it, wash dishes, and after you are done, tell everyone to go home and wait until next Thanksgiving!
Trinity A.
First, I am going to go turkey and pheasant hunting with my family. We will get a turkey and take the feathers off and cook it. I will cook my turkey in the microwave. It will take over nine hours to cook. While we wait for it to cook, my family will play football.
Draven M.
First, my dad, brother, and me will go hunting for a turkey. Next, we will invite guests and make the stuffing. Then, we add salt and paprika and put it in the oven to cook for one hour. We get the potatoes, cranberries, and table ready. Then we make a lovely salad. We also get the mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, and the pie. You can’t forget the whipping cream to go on the pie! Finally, we grab the turkey out of the oven and then we put the sides on the dish. Put the pie in the oven for 30 minutes. Then take it out and when the rest of the family arrives, we will eat it all. Boy, is it delicious and scrumptious!
Annalise H.
First, buy a turkey from Walmart and cook it in the oven at 100 degrees for 5 minutes. Put lettuce and anything else you like on the table. Check on the turkey to see if it looks delicious. Invite all of your friends. Finally, it is time to eat!
Colton B.
First, you go to a store and get a turkey. Next, you get anything you want like pickles, corn, strawberries, salt and pepper, peaches, pineapple, and cucumbers. Then you put the turkey in the oven for 1 hour and 30 minutes. After that you put salt and pepper on it. Finally you are ready to eat!
Ty F.
First, me and my mom go to the store to buy a turkey. Then we go home and cook the turkey. First, we put it on a pan and cook it up for four minutes at 100 degrees. Then we add salt and pepper and seasoning. After we cook the turkey, we set the dinner table. We get the meatballs in the crockpot and make sure the temperature is not too hot. We get ready and invite our family over and celebrate the holiday. Happy Thanksgiving!
Laikyn T.
Go hunt for your turkey first. Then name it and bake it since it isn’t alive anymore. Invite people you know, talk with each other, and have a great dinner! Don’t forget to invite your whole family: brother, sister, mother, father, friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Invite everyone you know!
Shante B.
First, you hunt the turkey or buy it. Then, you clean it. Here’s how to clean it: pluck the feathers, take the bones out, and chop off the head. After, put the turkey in the stove at 100 degrees and wait for 1 hour. Finally…enjoy!
Benjamin J.
First, me and my dad go find a turkey. Next, we shoot the turkey. And then we go home and pluck the turkey. After that, we put it in the refrigerator. Finally, we put it in the oven at 100 degrees and then we can eat! We eat mashed potatoes too.
Maggie F.
First, buy it or go hunt one. Next, take the feathers off and cook or boil it. Then get the table ready. Then you can eat it after you season the turkey!
Drake K.
First, go hunt a turkey or go to a store. Next, you invite guests or family. Then, you roast the turkey at 54 degrees. The time to cook the turkey is 20 minutes. After you are done, you set the table. Finally, you take the turkey out of the smoker. For side dishes, I would have eggs and pumpkin pie.
Max F.
First, me and my uncle go and hunt and once we find a turkey we shoot it and pluck it. Next, we put it in the refrigerator and we wait for an hour or two. Then, we take it out and thaw it. We put it in a pot and put it on the stove. After, we turn it on to 100 degrees. We add other food like cranberries, potatoes, and pickles. Finally, when it is done we bring it out and put it on the tablecloth and serve it on dishes. To the turkey we add salt, pepper, and garlic, and we put the stuffing in. Then we invite people. Happy Thanksgiving!
Kaleigh P.
First, you buy a turkey and put the turkey in an oven. Next, heat it at 100 degrees for 20 minutes. Next, you can invite relatives to come over. Once the turkey is done cooking, you take it out of the oven. Then you put seasoning on it. After that, you set the table. You can add side dishes too. Finally, you can enjoy!
Grant C.
First, me and my dad go hunting and we shoot the turkey. Next, we put the turkey in a pot and put it in the hot smoker at 100 degrees. Then, we set the table and get the silverware. After, we invite people over and we put the turkey on the table to it is perfect. Finally, we put the side dishes on the table and the dessert.
Graydon B.
First, I am going to go hunting with my dad and use a bow and arrow to kill a turkey. Next, my mom will cook the turkey in the oven for 30 minutes at 100 degrees. We put salt and pepper on the turkey. Then, me and my sister will set the big table with silverware and the plates. We will have a lot of side dishes: mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing. Finally, we will eat all the food we have just made. The End.
Rett B.
First, I go to the store and buy the turkey. Then, I put it in the smoker. After a couple of minutes at 50 degrees, I turn it to 100 degrees. Then check it a couple of times. When it’s perfect, I take it out and go to grandma’s house and have Thanksgithmas.
Owen M.
First, I need to go hunting for the turkey. He was sneaky, but I got him. Next, I need to invite my friends and relatives, but first, I need to make cards. Also, I have to know who to invite. Then, I get sides ready like cranberries, gravy, potatoes, and a salad. After, I need to get seasonings. Oh shoot, I need to go Runnings real quick. Finally, I can cook my turkey to 100 degrees and eat dinner.
Jackson C.
First, you buy a turkey. Next, you cook it in the oven. Then, you make side dishes. After, you invite some people over. Finally, you sit down and eat. I will also serve stuffing, mash potatoes, and also have bread.
Parker B.
First, I will buy the turkey at Walmart. Next, I will cook it in an oven. While it is cooking, I will set the table. I will cook the turkey at 100 degrees for 1 hour. Then, while it is cooking, I will cook all the other foods. After that, I will get everyone to the table. Finally, I will grab it out of the oven. Now it is time to eat!
Alexis H.
First, I will go to hunt the turkey. Next, I will put the turkey in the oven. Then I will make the filling. After that, I will make the pumpkin pie and then we can enjoy our dinner together!
Preston D.
First, I will go buy a turkey. Next, I will invite people. Then, I will bake the turkey for 1 hour at 100 degrees in the oven. After I will take the turkey out and then I will set the table. And then I will refrigerate the turkey and then we can eat the turkey. Finally, we will have dessert and I will wash the dishes.
Joey V.
Sarah Pries’ Class
First use a flamethrower to take off the feathers. Then throw it in a fryer for like 20 minutes. Then put on turkey sauce. Finish it in the microwave for 1 hour. Take out the bones then eat.
Branch M.
First you shoot a turkey. Then pluck the feathers. And you put salt and pepper on the turkey. After that you put in the oven at 400 degrees. Last you take it out of the oven and dig in till you get a stomachache.
Ryan A.
First you buy the turkey. Then look if the turkey is good. After put it in the oven. Wait tell the turkey is done. Then put seasoning on the turkey. After put your turkey on your table. Last eat your yummy turkey.
Aliya b.
First you have to buy the turkey from a store. Then buy some vegetables like corn. Then get seasoning and then cook the turkey in the oven at 50 degrees. Next put vegetables around the turkey. Last let the turkey cool and name it Gorgie and cut it to enjoy.
Polly B.
First I would buy the biggest and fattest and expensive turkey. Second I would cut a hole in the bottom. Since I love stuffing I would put some in it. Then I would season it. But so sadly I am not an adult so I do not know how to cook a turkey so I think you might have a turkey cooker or an oven maybe you might put it in a roaster or something. While you wait you can do something fun for 50 hours. Happy Thanksgiving to everybody in the universe.
Amerillys B.
1. Buy a turkey. Let the turkey thaw out of ice. 2. Cook the turkey for 15 degrees. Third. Once cooked add salt and pepper. Let it cool down and then stuff with stuffing.
Aspen C.
First buy a turkey. Next turn on the oven to 400 degrees. Also put the turkey in the oven. Then go get seasoning. Next do your chores for about an hour. Then take the turkey out of the oven. Then invite your friends over. Last have a good Thanksgiving!
Kennedy C.
First you have to buy the turkey. Next you open the turkey and put it in the oven. Next, you cook the turkey at 400 degrees and wait for one hour. Then you take the turkey out and let it cool off. Lastly, you enjoy the turkey.
Ember D.
The first thing you do is go to Walmart and buy the turkey. Then go home and turn on the oven. Then set the temperature to 500 degrees. Then let it sit in the oven for 1 hour. Then take it out and season it with salt and pepper and add some stuffing if you would like and then enjoy. Have a Happy Thanksgiving.
Logan D.
First me and my dog would go hunting. Next me and my Nini will gut, and pluck the turkey. Then me and my mom and nini will cut, and stuff the turkey. Last we will smoke the turkey, and eat it.
Kassie G.
I will shoot the turkey, season it and stuff it with deer meat and cook it at 100 degrees for 9 hours. Play games, then set it out. Don’t let your dog eat it.
Kaden K.
So you shoot the turkey. Bring the turkey home. Pluck the turkey. Get the oven ready. Make the oven 400 degrees. Season the turkey. Put the turkey in the oven. Get the chilly, vegetables ready. Clean your house so the visitors feel good when they come. Then take turkey out. Then get the veggies in a fancy bowls. While I’m stirring the veggies I watch my hamster bronie run on his wheel. And that’s a MCclelland Thanksgiving.
Emerson M.
First you shoot or buy a turkey. Next you should clean the turkey. Then season the turkey really good. Next you should make other good meals. Finally you want to bring family and friends over and eat up! If you have more give it to your dogs or make little chunks for your cats to devour.
Cruz M.
First, you have to buy the turkey. Next, season the turkey and put some vegetables on the turkey. Pre-heat the oven to 100 degrees. Put the turkey in the oven. Wait 4 hours and then make mash potatoes and pumpkin pie. Serve on a pretty plate and enjoy!
Evalyn M.
First you go hunt the turkey, if you don’t want to, you can buy it from Walmart. Then you put it in the oven at 400 degrees F. If its not hot you reheat it. Then season it. When you are done you can eat up with friends and family.
Gentry S.
First you shoot the turkey. Then you pluck the turkey. Then you gut the turkey. Then you set your smoker to 300 degrees. Then you season your turkey. Then put it in the smoker for 8 hours.
Hayden S.
I will shoot a turkey and pluck it and gut it. I will make a roast. Then I will turn on the smoker 200 degrees. Smoke it all day. When the turkey is about 1 hour until it is done get stuffing and salt and pepper and vegetables. When the turkey is done, let it cool down and while it is still cooling down cut up some salami. Then we say a prayer. Next you can gobble it up. Then we can play with my cousins.
Taynen S.
First you buy the turkey and then you set the oven on 400 degrees. And then you season the turkey and then you put salt and pepper on the turkey. You put the turkey in the oven and then you wait 7 hours. Then you take out of the oven after 7 hours and then you put stuffing in it. Have a Happy Thanksgiving.
Josie U.
First you either buy a turkey or shoot your turkey. Then, you pre-heat the oven at 400 degrees while the turkey thaws. Once the turkey’s thawed, cook it for 1 hour. You’ll probably want to have fun while you wait, so I suggest playing some video games. When the turkey is done, season it with pepper. Vola! Serve it hot and delicious.
Jeran Y.
First thing you can hunt for a turkey or you can buy a turkey. Then take it home put it in the oven for 400 degrees and wait for 14 hours. Next add stuffing. Also add salt and pepper on the turkey and enjoy your Thanksgiving!
Alexa B.
First I will go hunting for a turkey for Thanksgiving. Second I will pluck the feathers of the turkey. Next I will take the guts of the turkey and put the stuffing on a pan in the oven. Then we will take out with gloves and put it on plates. Finally me and my family will eat the turkey inside of my home.
Rhyan L.
I would have to turn the oven on to cook the turkey. I will take it out of the fridge. I will put it on the pan. I will put it in the oven. Then I will set the timer. I will take it out of the oven. Then we will eat it. Then we are full.
Ashlynn H.
Bailey Regynski’s Class
First, you go to Walmart and buy you a turkey. Next, you defrost your turkey for days. Then, you put seasoning on it. Cook at 251 degrees for 30 minutes. Finally, serve with strawberries.
Rayln
First, you need to buy a jumbo turkey from Walmart. Next, you let it defrost in hot water. Then, you put butter on it. Then, salt and pepper and put it in a pan and in the oven. Cook at 246 degrees for 60 minutes. Finally, serve with potatoes.
Abby
First, you go to Walmart and get a turkey. Next, you defrost the turkey. Then, you put salt on it. Cook at 230 degrees for 2 hours. Finally, serve with stuffed turkey.
Raleigh
First, you go get a ten pound turkey from Walmart. Defrost it in a sink with warm water. Next, take it out of the sink and put it in a pan with turkey broth. Then, season it. Cook at 450 degrees for 60 minutes. Finally, serve with stuffing.
Lincoln
First, you go to hunt a really fat turkey. Next, you have to cut all the fur off. Then, put seasoning on it and put it in the oven. Cook at 261 degrees for 31 minutes. Finally, serve with my family.
Langston
First, you go shoot the turkey and cut its head off. Next, you will pluck it then put butter on it. The, you put stuffing in it. Cook at 350 degrees for 2 hours. Finally serve with stuffing.
Jayde
First you go to Dakotamart to buy a turkey. Next, you need to defrost the turkey. Then, you will put it in the oven to cook it. Cook at 485 degrees for 30 minutes. Finally, serve with smashed potatoes.
Kensley
First, you go get a turkey from the store. Next, you put butter on the turkey and salt. Then, you put it in the pan. Cook at 265 degrees for 265 minutes. Finally, serve with potatoes.
Ridley
First, go buy a turkey then thaw it out. Next, put melted butter on it then season. Then, put pam on the pan and put the turkey in the pan. Cook at 450 degrees for 120 minutes. Finally, serve with potatoes and gravy.
Kayne
First, you shoot the turkey with a rifle, then pluck it. Next, put butter, salt, and pepper on the turkey. Then, put the turkey in the oven. Cook at 500 degrees for 280 minutes. Finally, serve with pecan pie.
Nate
First, buy a turkey if it is for a family then get a big turkey. After that, thaw it in warm water. Next, put whatever you want on it. If you want it to taste like butter then buy some spray butter for it. Then, if you want you can put it in a deep fryer or just put it in an oven, or an air fryer. Cook at 500 degrees for about 60 minutes. Finally, serve with breadsticks or whatever!
Hazel
First, you will shoot the turkey and then pluck it. Next, you butter it and stuff it with stuffing. Then, put it in a pan and put it in the oven and close the oven door. Cook at 500 degrees for 180 minutes. Finally, serve with milk and peaches.
Dax
First, you go shoot the turkey. Next, you can put toppings on it like butter. Then, put it in the oven or air fryer so it can cook. Cook at 500 degrees for 5 minutes. Finally, serve with butter on it.
Ennors
First, you go buy a turkey from Walmart. Next, you put spices on the turkey and stuff the turkey. Then, you put it in a pan with turkey seasoning. Cook at 500 degrees for 30 minutes. Finally, serve with you and me.
Kaylee
First, you go to Walmart and buy a frozen turkey. Next, you defrost it on your counter. Then, put oil on a pan and put it in the oven. Cook at 350 degrees for 60 minutes. Finally, serve with mashed potatoes with pepper on top.
Gannon
First, you go to Walmart and buy the biggest turkey ever. Next, you let it warm up then unwrap it. Then, you get a pan and put it in the stove. Cook at 250 degrees for 60 minutes. Finally, serve with stovetop stuffing.
Brent
First, you will buy a turkey from Walmart and let it defrost on the counter. Next, you put it on a pan and put seasoning on it. Then, you will put it in the oven. Cook at 250 degrees for 30 minutes. Then, get the turkey out of the oven and put it on a tray. Finally, serve with mashed potatoes.
Pearl
First, you go to Walmart and get a turkey and then you defrost it. Next, you put it in warm water to defrost for 5 minutes. Then butter it on the top and put salt and pepper on it. Cook at 500 degrees for 60 minutes. Finally serve with corn, pie, and ice cream.
Izzy
First, you are going to buy the turkey then let it defrost. Next, put nonstick spray on the pan so it don’t stick to the pan. Then put seasoning on it and put it in the oven. Cook at 500 degrees for 3 hours. Finally, serve with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Harvey
First, you go hunt a turkey and shoot it. Next, you would pluck its feathers and cut off its head. Then, you should put it in the oven. Cook at 405 degrees for 20 minutes. Finally, serve with your family.
Tyson
Stanley County Elementary School
Kristie Maher’s Class
You put the turkey in a bucket or pan then put the seasoning on the turkey.
Use as much salt and pepper as you want for your turkey.
Put it in oven 1 or 2 hours at the most.
After your done with the turkey cook some side food like corn and mashed potatoes and gravy or some stuffing maybe some cornbread or you can go to the store and get some corn chips.
Talia
First you put the turkey in a bucket with ice and leave it overnight to set. Next you should put gloves on to take the backbones out of the turkey otherwise your hands might get dirty. Then you put the seasonings on the turkey. Now set the oven to 350 degrees. Next put the turkey in the oven to cook. Half way till the turkey is done, the liquid in the tray, use a turkey baster to put some of that liquid on the turkey. Lastly put gravy on the turkey and serve.
Bentley
- 1: Put it in the oven.
- 2: Put on seasoning.
- 3: CUT THE TURKEY
- Last: Eat! :) :P
Connor
My mom is cooking a turkey small turkey. Put in the oven after it is done take it out.
Savannah
- Get a big pan
- Get a turkey
- Put a little cut in the middle of a turkey
- Put rub on the turkey
- season it with salt and pepper
- Then wrap it in tinfoil
- Put it in the oven at 200 degrees
- Leave it for 2-4 hours
- Check on it after 2 hours
- Let it sit for 2 more hours
- Then let it sit for 30 minutes
Then enjoy!
Kaysen
1. Put the turkey in the oven 2. Get the salt and pepper 3. When the turkey is done, pour the salt and pepper on it 4. Get some gravy 5. Then use a sipping spoon for the gravy 6.Put BQ sauce in the gravy Mix for 6 seconds 7. Get a knife, spoon, and a fork 8. Have a happy Thanksgiving.
Aksel
Oven plates spoons knife.
Pepper, salt, pan, oven, cut, put it on the table.
Mason
First, get tools and ingredients like a spoon, knives, a pot, a oven, seasonings, a fork and the most important ingredient the turkey. Next, use the knives to peel the skin off the turkey. Then, put the turkey in the pot and put the pot in the oven. Last, use the spoon to taste it and see if it is hot or cold if it is cold put it in the microwave if it Is hot put it in the fridge for a minute or less.
Will
- You need a tray
- You need gloves
- You need seasoning
- You need a turkey
- Open the turkey
- Put the turkey in the oven
- Let the turkey cook
- Take it out of the oven
- Put the seasoning on the turkey
- Have a happy Thanksgiving
Julius
- I think they catch the turkey.
- And then cut off the feathers.
- Maybe put some seasoning on it.
- And then cook it.
- And then eat it.
Millie
First get a turkey and put the butter on the top.
Put ham a rond the out ham.
Put the turkey on the pan and put the turkey in for 2:00.
Channing
Find a Turkey then turn the stove on. Next pole the feathers then wash the Turkey. Next put the Turkey in the stove. When it is done pull the Turkey out of the oven and have a feast with your family.
Adin
Cook a turkey. Touch it. Put in a car and cook it.
Jordan
- Turkey: Roast it.
- Pot: Put the turkey in the pot.
- BBQ: Put it on the turkey.
- Salt: Put it on the turkey.
- Pepper: Put it on the turkey.
- Ketchup: Put it on the turkey.
- Mustard: Put it on the turkey.
- Butter: Put it on the turkey.
- Put it in the oven to cook.
- More BBQ: Put it on the turkey.
- More ketchup: Put it on the turkey.
- More mustard: Put it on the turkey.
- Let it cool done BECAUSE it is hot.
- Spread it: Spread the ingredients.
- Grill it: So it gets cooked.
- Turn the gill on so it gets cooked.
- More salt on the turkey.
- More pepper on the turkey.
- Cut it so it is not so BIG.
- Knives: So they can cut it.
Madison
First put on whatever seasoning you want
Put it in the oven till it’s nice and crispy
Cut off the legs and enjoy!
Jonny
- Step 1. Get a turkey from a store.
- Step 2. Put any kind of seasoning on. [optional]
- Step 3. Make a glaze to go on your turkey. [optional]
- Step 4. Get a knife out if you don’t like the fat.
- Step 5. Get a rubber spatula out to rub your glaze on.
- Step 6. Get a bowl out to put your fat in.
- Step 7. Get the turkey out of the package.
- Step 8. Get out a pan.
- Step 9. Put your turkey on the pan.
- Step 10. Take the fat off. [optional]
- Step 11. Give the fat to your dog or throw it away.
- Step 12. Season your turkey. [optional]
- Step 13. Put your oven up to 350 degrees.
- Step 14. When you're waiting make your glaze.
- Step 15. When the oven beeps…
- Step 16. Put your turkey in the oven for 30 min.
- Step 17. Check on your turkey once in a while.
- Step 18. Let it cool down for at least 10 min.
- Step 19. Grab a plate and enjoy.
Allysa
- I think they catch the turkey.
- And then take off all their feathers.
- Maybe put some seasoning on the turkey.
- And then cook the turkey.
- And then eat it.
Sheridan
First you have to boil the oil.
Then you put the turkey in the boiling oil.
Next when the turkey is done in the oil put a egg in the turkey.
Last you put the turkey in the oven and put seasoning on it.
Whitley
Supplies Ingredients:
- Spoons
- A turkey
- Forks
- Turkey broth
- Plates
- Water
- Cups
- Salt
- Chairs
- Pepper
- Tables
- Butter
- Bowls
- Napkins
Elliana
- First put the Turkey on a flat surface like a pan.
- Next add whatever seasoning you want.
- Then put the Turkey in the oven.
- Lastly, add decoration if you want.
Kyle
You need barbecue and a Turkey
First put BBQ seasoning on the turkey then put it in the oven for 7:05 for 7 min or more, get a book to read while you wait. When it's done have a Thanksgiving Day!!
- Q: What do you call a pig that knows karate?
- A: A pork chop!
- Q: Is your Robo turkey running on battery?
- A: Roll the battery and get it!!
Lucas
- Big pan
- Lemon
- An oven
- Seasoning
- Knife
- Turkey
First put the turkey in a pan. Then cut the lemon open and rub it on the turkey. Next you put the seasoning on the turkey. Last you put the turkey in the oven.
Emry
Supplies:
- Tinfull
- Large pan
- Turkey
- Grill
- Seasoning
Preheat your grill. Put the tinfull on the pan. Put your turkey on the pan. Put your seasoning on the turkey.
Put the turkey in the grill for 2 hours and 30 min.
When the turkey is done, open the turkey to make sure there is no blood. If there's blood, put the turkey back in the grill for another 30 min.
When the turkey is done, let it cool.
Cut and enjoy.
Ava
Buchanan Elementary School
Megan Bauck’s Class
First, you wash it, then you cook it and eat the delicious turkey.
Priscilla C.
First, you find a turkey at the market. Then, you go home and pop it in the oven. Next, you get a baste and put it in the turkey to see how hot it is. Finally, you have a turkey that you can eat and enjoy with your kids. Happy Thanksgiving!
Ella K-L.
First, you can put the turkey in the grill. Next, you can pet the turkey if you want to. It’s cute. Then you can take a second turkey if you want. Finally, you can bake a turkey that’s yummy!
Ethan C.
First, you shoot the turkey and then you take it home. Cut the skin off the turkey. Next, you take all the stuff out of the turkey and cook it. Then you wait awhile and put stuffing and stuff in it. Finally, you can enjoy a well cooked turkey with your family.
Bodie B.
First, you go to the store and buy a turkey. Next, you unwrap it and get everything out of it so it’s cleaned out. Then, you wash it and let it dry I think. Put it in the oven for 30 minutes and wait for it. Finally, you get it out and put seasoning on it and then you wait for the people to come and eat it.
America G.
First, you get a turkey from places like Walmart. Next, you put the turkey in the oven for 90 minutes at least at 400 degrees. Then, you use a knife to cut the roasted turkey. Finally, you can eat the turkey.
Blake F.
First, you will buy it at the store and pay for it. Next, you bring it home and pour on the seasonings. Then, you will have to get it ready for the oven. Finally, you eat it. You must be hungry!
J’uream M.
First, you have to buy it. Next, you have to pay for it. Then, you have to bring it home and season it. Finally, you have to cook it.
Skylar H.
First, you mush some spices into it and you put it into a pot on a really hot outdoor stove and put the lid on. Next, you wait three hours and take it out and put a new turkey in the pot. Then, you do have to cut the meat so you can eat it. Finally, you eat it on Thanksgiving Day.
Briggs M.
You will cut it first. Next, you look at it for awhile. Then, you go cook it. Finally, you EAT IT!
Emmett C.
First, buy a fat turkey! Next, cook it for 10 hours. Then, take off the feathers. Finally, eat the turkey!
Hunter M.
First, you want to let the turkey thaw. The turkey should thaw for about 3 hours, then oven time. Next, preheat the oven to about 500 degrees. Then make sure it’s all the way thawed. Then, put it in the oven and let it cook for about 3 ½ hours. Then it should be done and time to take it out of the oven. Finally, you can decorate if needed, but then it’s ready to serve and eat. Maybe I would put carrots, potatoes, ham, lettuce, and tomatoes. Hope you have a great Thanksgiving!
Willow W.
First, go to Wal-Mart and buy the turkey. Go home and put the turkey in a pan. Put seasoning on if you want to. Next, put the turkey in the oven and set the oven to 100 degrees maybe? Poke the turkey with the poke thingamajig thingy. Take the turkey out. Then, put the turkey on a big plate and cut the turkey in pieces. Put the plate on the table, invite people to come to eat, and finally, have a big feast!
Jerica G.
First, get a turkey at a store. Next, buy it. Then, cook it however you want. Finally, put toppings on it and eat it.
Henry W.
First, season your turkey so that it will taste a little bit better. Next, set your turkey on a tray and put the turkey in the oven. I suggest to turn the oven on low. Then, make the oven 290-310 degrees. Leave it in the oven for about 20-30 minutes. Then check your turkey every 5-10 minutes until it’s brown. Finally, when it turns brown, take it out of the oven and decorate it if you want. After all those steps, cut your turkey and eat!
Wyatt M.
First, you have to get the turkey from wherever you get it. Next, you put some juice in with some root beer in a container. Then, you put the juice in a spray bottle and then you spray it on the turkey in the smoker. Finally, once it is done, you can wrap it in some foil and then save it for tomorrow.
Sterling U.
First, you buy it at the store and bring it home. Next, you bring it home and unwrap it and put it in the oven. Then, you turn the oven on and set a timer, then wait. Finally, when the timer goes off, take the turkey out and it is roasted.
Quentin R.S.
First, you put it in the oven and let it cook. Next, sometimes you have to let it cool down. Then, you cut it up and get all the bones out if there are any. Finally, you get to eat the turkey.
Camden L.
First, buy a turkey from Dakotamart. Then you don’t have to go hunt one. Next, boil the turkey and add some pepper to the pot. Then, chop it up and you got yourself a good-looking turkey. Finally, invite some people for Thanksgiving and eat that turkey until the bones.
Oskar B.
First, you need to thaw the turkey. Next, you have to pre-heat the oven to what it says on the turkey. Then, cook the turkey 1-3 hours, but wait until the oven beeps. That means it’s done pre-heating. Finally, you cut it up, let it cool, and take out the fat. Let it cool and then serve it!
Ashlyn B.
First, we stuff the turkey and put stuff out. We powder the turkey and put some vegetables in it. Next, we put it in the fridge and let it sit four hours. Then, we add more stuff to it and we make more Thanksgiving food. Finally, we put it in the oven. The turkey is done and we set the Thanksgiving food out and we eat it. Yummy!
Ashley Z.
Sarah Lutz's Class
First, we buy the turkey. Next, grandma puts the turkey in the oven for a couple of minutes. Then, we take it out and get some drinks. Finally, we eat it.
Carsen G.
First, go to Walmart and get a turkey and then go home. Next, once you are home, put your turkey in the turkey machine and cook it for 1 or 2 hours. Then, when it's done cooking, you take it out, cut it up, and make sure it's not pink on the inside. If it is pink, you cook it for 1 more hour. When the one hour is done, you can cut it up and eat!
Pierce E.
First, you buy a turkey at a store. I would buy a big turkey. Next, you drive the turkey home and bring it inside. You should take out the heart, livers, and wishbone. Then, start to cook. I put the turkey in but put seasoning on the turkey, then put it in the oven. Also, take it and check it with a tool. If it is not hot, put it back in. Finally, take it out and get your family and gobble it up.
Ben Z.
First, get a turkey. Next, take it back home. Then, make sure the feathers are plucked. Finally, keep the turkey in the oven.
Jaycie J.
First, I would get my pellet gun and wait for my dad to get his gun. Then we would get into the car and go to Eureka. Next, when we got there, we waited until my dad's friends arrived. While we are waiting, we play Jenga. Then, when all my dad's friends get there, we stay at the house to get ready to go hunting. When we get to the cornfield, we get out of the pickup and start hunting. Once we got our turkey, we all go back to the house and clean the birds. Finally, we take the turkey home, season it with pepper, and put it in the oven for 2 hours at 160 degrees. After the two hours is done, we take it out and eat it.
Adler B.
First, you get a turkey from any store you want to get it from. Next, you need to let the turkey thaw out. Then, after the turkey is thawed out you start cooking the turkey and whatever you want with it. Finally, the turkey will be done and you can eat the turkey you made and the mac and cheese you also made.
Jailyn R.
First, you have to buy a turkey and go home to cook it. Let the oven heat up and get all the ingredients. Next, you have to get stuffing for the turkey. Then, you have to rub the spices on the turkey and put it on a pan before you put it in the oven. Finally, take it out of the oven and serve your family and yourself and dig in.
Zaaliyah W.
First, if you are in the wild, you can hunt a turkey with any weapon or you just buy one. Next, you take the turkey home and if you hunted it you can pluck the feathers out. Then, put it in the oven at 40 degrees for 20 minutes and take it out. Finally, taste the mouth-watering turkey!
Claira J.
First, get a turkey from any store, walk home and unpack it. Next, put the turkey in the oven and put it on for 40 minutes, 50 degrees, wait for a long time, and take it out. Then, you can't forget the toppings and seasonings. If you like something spicy then put little pieces of pepper, spread it all around and then done! Finally, you tell your family to come and eat, your family sits down, and then EAT!
Daniel T.
First, you have to buy the turkey. I buy mine from Dakotamart. Next, you have to preheat your oven to 140 degrees F. Then, you put the turkey in the oven and let it cook for 10 minutes. Then take it out and test it, then put it back in for 20 minutes. Take it out! Finally, ENJOY!
Emery H.
First, go to Dakotamart and buy the turkey. Once you have the turkey, check out and go home. Next, preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Wait about 30 minutes. Then, after you preheat the oven, open up the turkey and put it in the oven once it is preheated. Finally, cook the turkey at 450 degrees in the oven for 2 hours. After two hours, take it out and put it on a pan, then put seasoning on it. After that let it cool off. Finally, you get to enjoy your best turkey of all time!
Beckett A.
First, you have to buy a turkey from Walmart and go home. Next, preheat the oven. Put the turkey in and leave it in for 20 minutes. Then take it out and season it. Finally, you can eat it.
Nolan E.
First, you have to go hunt a turkey and clean it. Next, you need an oven to cook the turkey and you set a timer for 30 minutes. Then, you take the turkey and set it on the table. Finally, you can get a dish and fork and are ready to eat the turkey!
Hudson H.
First, I go to Walmart and I go to the turkey and chicken area. Then, I get a container of turkey. I am so excited because it looks GOOD! Next, when you get home, you thaw the turkey for a few hours. Then our family puts the turkey in the oven and cooks it for about 10 minutes. You can turn on the oven light and you can look at it but do not touch it while it is in the oven because it is really hot. Then, my mom sets up the table, and she takes it out of the oven and cools it down. I blow on it sometimes to cool it down too! Finally, we usually wait patiently for it to cool down. Then, my mom puts it on the fancy looking table and she shouts, "It's time to eat the turkey come and eat!"
Madeleine W.
First, you need to buy a turkey from Dakotamart! Get one that looks yummy! You want to have a good Thanksgiving dinner. Next, you need to defrost your turkey, take it out of the freezer, and put it in the fridge a couple of days before Thanksgiving. The night before Thanksgiving take it out of the fridge and put it on the counter. Then, you roast the turkey, preheat the oven to 360 degrees. Put some amazing seasoning like Lawry's, pepper, or salt on the turkey. Cook the turkey for 5 hours, make sure that every hour you are checking the heat of the turkey. Make sure that the heat of your turkey doesn't get too hot. Finally, you take it out of the oven for Thanksgiving dinner. Make sure that everyone gets a delicious piece of the turkey you roasted. That's how you roast a turkey
Lyla P.
First, you go to Dakotamart to get a frozen turkey. Then you heat the oven for 450 degrees F. Next, you butter it and put salt and pepper on it. Then you use a brush to spread oil on the turkey. Next, you put the frozen turkey on a tray. Then you put the turkey in the oven for 1 hour. You wait till the turkey is in the oven for 1 hour. Finally, you all eat the yummy turkey for Thanksgiving. Hopefully, it is good!
Landry. B.
First, you have to go to the store and get the turkey. Next, you go home and preheat the oven and set a timer. Then, once the timer goes off you put the turkey in the oven and then set another timer. Finally, once that timer goes off you take it out. Be CAREFUL it's HOT and put it on your plate and eat it.
Abi M.
First, get in your car and drive to Dakotamart. Go into the store and go to the freezer and grab the turkey. Then go to the boxed food section and grab a box of stuffing mix. Next, you go to the cashier and pay for the frozen turkey and the boxed stuffing mix. That will cost twenty dollars combined. Then, you load the groceries in your car and go home and season the turkey. Cook the turkey for one hour at 100 degrees and then cook the stuffing mix for fourteen minutes at 90 degrees.
Callan E.
First, go to the store. You can go to Walmart or Dakotamart. Now you go home and get the ingredients. Next, season the turkey with salt or different seasonings. Now preheat the oven or air fryer for about 30 minutes. Beep! Beep! Your oven or air fryer is ready. Put your turkey in the oven or air fryer for 2 or 3 hours. Beep! Beep! It is time to get your turkey out of the oven or air fryer. You can put it on a pan and serve it to your family and friends.
Jemma L.
First, you let the turkey thaw out. Once it's all thawed out you clean it. Next, make sure you clean it good. The better you clean it the more tastier. Then, put it in the oven and wait for 20 minutes or more. Finally, get it out of the oven and enjoy!
Averie C.
Shelby Heckenlaible’s Class
Frist, we get the turkey at Walmart. Next, we put seasoning on it. Then, we cook it in the oven at 100 degrees for 2 minutes. Finally, we make salad and then we serve it.
Jocelyn B.
First, go hunting and if you don’t shoot one, that is ok, just go to Walmart and buy one. Next, season the turkey and make sure it has no feathers and make sure it is naked. Put your stuffing in. Then, set your oven to 410 degrees and when your oven makes a sound, put your turkey in for 30 minutes to an hour. Finally, take your turkey out. Make sure it is cooked all the way through and enjoy it all by itself or with corn, beans and mashed potatoes. That’s how you roast a turkey the 3rd grade way!
Randi B.
First, I go to Walmart to get the turkey. Next, I have to heat the oven up. Then, I heat it to 50 degrees. Finally, I take the turkey out and get more stuff like pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes. I get the table ready and enjoy it!
Jani B.
First, I will go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Next, I will pick the feathers off the turkey and play with them for a little bit and put salt on. Then, I put it in the stove for 10 minutes at 100 degrees. Finally, cut a little and stuff it in.
Jonathan B.
First, you go to the store and buy a turkey. Next, you put seasoning on it. Then, you put it in the crockpot. Finally, you eat and enjoy!
LeRoy B.
First, we shoot a turkey. Next, we pluck the feathers off and add stuffing and salt. Then, put it in the oven for 30 minutes. Finally, we eat it. We also eat the cranberries and mashed potatoes and gravy. I love to have Thanksgiving dinner with my family.
Rylin B.
First, you want to hunt a turkey down. Next, you want to stuff it with stuffing. For seasoning you want rosemary. Then, set it to 410 degrees and wait about 30 minutes for it to bake. Finally, you can add some veggies, mashed potatoes, gravy, pie, and some ham.
Anna B.
First, go to the store and grab the turkey and the ingredients. Next, turn on the oven to 350 degrees. Put the turkey in the oven. Leave it in about 10 to 15 minutes. Then, make the potatoes and gravy, desert, and the drinks. Finally, take the turkey out of the oven and get the deserts, potatoes, and gravy and drinks and say your prayer, then eat.
Deondre C.
Go get a turkey at the store. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the turkey in the oven. Cook the turkey for 2 hours. Then eat it.
Noah DM
First, you go and get the turkey from a store. Next, you add some sort of seasoning. Then, you put it in an oven for about three minutes. Finally, you take it out and serve it. Enjoy your food!
Hudson G.
First, I got a turkey from Walmart. I went home and took out the feathers. Next, I seasoned and put degrees at 365 in the smoker for 35 minutes. Then, after it was done, I let it cool down and made potatoes. Finally, I took the potatoes out of the oven and put it on a tray with the turkey and ate it with my mom and dad.
Noah G.
First, I will go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Next, I will fill up a pot with oil. I will also get out seasoning. Then, I will put the turkey in the oven and set it at 99 degrees. Finally, I will take the turkey out of the oven and enjoy it with my family. We will also have mashed potatoes, pie, and more!
Cailyn H.
First, go to the store and get the turkey. Next, get everything ready to cook the turkey. Then, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Now get the seasonings out when you’re done. Put the turkey in the oven. Let it cook for 4 hours. Finally, take it out and enjoy with your family and friends.
Hattie L.
First, get a turkey from the store. Go home. Put the turkey in the oven at 1,050 degrees. Wait 2 minutes. Let it rest. Watch TV. Then eat!
Dakota M.
First, go to the store and get a turkey. Next, take the guts out and add seasonings with stuffing. Then, preheat the stove at 345 degrees. Cook it for half an hour or more. Finally, we have pie, turkey, and ham!
Raena N.
First, hunt the turkey with whatever you want to use. Next, skin the turkey and take the inside meat. Then, put the turkey on a tray and put it in the oven for a few minutes. Finally, put the turkey on the table. Ring the dinner bell and enjoy with family!
Denver P.
First, we go to Walmart to get the turkey. Next, we put seasoning on it. We preheat the oven to 100 degrees. Then, we put it in the oven and wait until it is done. Finally, we serve it to eat.
Xavier S.
First, you buy a turkey. Next, put some seasoning on the turkey. Then, you put it in the oven for 30 minutes. Finally, take out the turkey and eat it!
Avery S.
First, you go to Walmart and get a turkey. Next, season the turkey for flavor. Then, get a pan or metal plate thing and put the turkey in the oven for 200 degrees. Finally, enjoy! I like to spend time with my family. Have fun!
Persephani S.
First, you should hunt down the turkey. Next, you should pick all the feathers off it. Then, only turn two burners on the grill. Finally, you should put it with mashed potatoes and gravy. Now you can enjoy it!
Austin S.
First, I get the turkey from a store and I make sure that I get enough turkey for everyone. Next, I add salt to my turkey. Then, I cook it on the stove. Finally, I eat it with my family.
Siri T.
First, you go to the grocery store and buy a turkey. Next, you season the turkey and preheat the oven to 420 degrees. Then, when the oven is done preheating, you put the turkey in for 3 hours. Finally, you take it out of the oven and cut it up and put it on the table. Now let’s gobble it up!
Brielle W.
First, buy a turkey from Walmart. Next, put it in hot water. Take the plastic off. Then, put the tiniest bit of seasoning on it. Then bake it for 30 minutes in the oven. Finally, put the rest of the seasoning on and put one red apple inside. Then put it on a plate with fruits and vegetables around it. Enjoy!
Graig W.
Kennedy Elementary
Denise Cornelison’s Class
I would get a turkey in the woods. Then pluck the feathers. Then cook it in the oven for one hour. Take it out of the oven. Then eat it.
Case
I would get a turkey from a grocery store. Then I would take it home. I would cook it in the oven for a couple of hours. I would put some seasoning on. After I put the seasoning on, I would put it on the table. Then I would make some stuffing to go with it.
Cassidy
You buy it from the store, and then you stuff it with stuffing and season it. Then put it in the oven for an hour or two. Then you take it out of the oven and eat it!
Mariah
I hunt my turkey. Then I cook it in the oven for an hour and a half. Then I cook it for another 15 minutes. I take it out of the oven and keep it on the counter until it’s warm enough to eat. Then I take it to the table and eat it.
Preston
I would get a turkey from a farm. I would put it in the warm oven for two minutes. Put butter on. Then eat it!
Loraleigh
You hunt the turkey. Then you skin it and put it in the oven for about 350 degrees. You see how hot it is. If it’s warm enough, you can eat it. If it’s not, you can put it in for a little longer & see how it does. If it’s done, you eat it!
Jace
I would get my turkey from the store. I’d put it in the stove for half an hour and if it’s still cold, then I’ll put it in for two hours. Then put butter on it and melt it. Then eat it!
Kymani
You can hunt it or get it from a store. You put it in the oven for an hour or two. You take it out and cut the meat off the turkey. Ask anyone if they want anything with it like stuffing. Then you serve it.
Ryder
I would buy a turkey from Walmart and put it in the oven on the pan and cook it for five minutes. If it’s not ready, cook it two more minutes. Put spices on it, then it’s ready to eat!
Marleigh
I would buy my turkey from Walmart. Put it in the oven for two hours. If it’s not ready I would put it in for five more minutes. Then I would put the seasoning on it, and then I would eat it.
Taryn
Get it from a store. Then take it home and put it in the oven for seven hours. Then I would get out the salt & pepper. I would take the turkey out of the oven, cut it up, and eat it!
Annabeth
I go hunting and shoot it. Then I pluck the feathers off of it. Then I cook it for a little bit and then if it’s not done I cook it for longer until it’s done. Then I eat it!
Brett
I go to the store and get it. I get stuffing and gravy. Then I go back to my house and cook it for two or three hours. Then I eat it. Then I take a nap!
Owen
I would hunt a turkey. Then we would bring it home and take all the feathers and stuff off. Then cook it and put all the seasoning and stuff on it and then take it to my grandma’s house and eat it with all my family.
Oscar
First you buy it from a store. Then you set the oven for about 200 degrees and cook it for about maybe one hour. And then you put some seasoning on it. And then you eat it.
Josh
You buy it from a store or hunt it. You cook it for a half an hour. Take it out, put some seasonings on it, and then eat it!
Garrett
I would hunt it, and then I would pluck it. Then I would roast it on a fire for two hours. I would let it cool for 15 minutes and add seasonings and stuffing. Then I would serve it.
Teagan
I would get my turkey from Walmart. Put it on a pan and then put it in the oven for two hours. Take it out. Season it and then eat it!
Lyvie
I would get a turkey from Walmart. I would season it up and put it in the oven at 200 degrees for one hour. Take it out and cool it down for three minutes. Then it’s ready to eat!
Jett
Kirk Beebout’s Class
First, I would get a turkey. Then I would cook it for a day and put salad on it and cover it in pizza. Then it is the size of a basketball. Finally, I would give it to the people who need it.
Kimi
First, I would get my turkey. Then I would season it. After, I would cook it for 8 hours at 350 degrees and serve.
Will
First, I by my turkey from Walmart. Then, I cook it for 3 hours. Next, I put seasoning on it. Lastly, we EAT!
Jase
First, I go hunting and get my turkey. Then I take the feathers off and bring it home. Lastly, I put it in for an hour and ten minutes. If still not finished I put it back in for five more minutes. Then I eat it and watch the Lions lose to the Packers!
Layden
First, I will kill it and I will cook it. Then I will eat it.
Jacolby
Drive into the forest and shoot a turkey for my family!
Hadrien
I will get the turkey from Walmart and then set the temp to 350. Leave it in the oven for a day. Next I will put stuffing in it and seasoning on it. Next- serve it to my family and hope they like it.
Dani
I would buy my turkey. Then I would put it in the oven. The heat will be 250. Add seasoning when it’s done. I will put it on the table and now everyone can enjoy!
KaTheresa
First, I tell my dad “Go get a turkey!” Next, I would pull the feathers out. Last, I would cook it it then when it’s done I put it in the fridge. The End!
Charlee
First, buy it then put the turkey in for four hours. Then eat it and have some pie.
Ben
I would put the turkey in the oven for 8 hours and see if it is done. If it is not done I would put it in the oven for ten more minutes and take it out the oven then it would be 12:54 am.
Jameson
First I would get a turkey from Walmart. Then I would start the oven at 120 degrees Fahrenheit. After that I would cook it for two hours. Next, I would check to see if it is done. If it is, I would let it cool while I make stuffing. Lastly, I would put the stuffing and serve.
Alyssa
You go and hunt a turkey. Then you take the feathers off and boil it and you put in the freezer. When you take it out is when it is super time then you pluff it with baking powder and put it in the oven for five or six hours. When it is ready you take it out of the oven and eat it with your family. Make sure to say your prayers first.
Greyson
I would get a turkey from Walmart. Then, I will cook the turkey for two hours and 5 minutes at 100 degrees. Later, I will season it. After that, I will eat it while watching NFL football on Thanksgiving!
Lily
First, I would get a turkey form the turkey store. Then, I will plug in my crock pot. I plop my turkey into the crock pot then have family and friends. I buy a ton of Prime to drink. I will get my turkey out and put sauce on it and eat as fast as possible!
Jaxson
I get the turkey from the supermarket. Then I eat it!
Albert
First, I would buy one from DakotaMart. Then I would cook it for three hours. Then I would make an apple pie to go with it then I will eat it!
Titus
First, I would get a turkey from Walmart. Then, I would put salt and pepper on it. Lastly, I would have some mini-hot dogs on the side. Also, I don’t like turkey.
Lennix
First, you catch a turkey outside. Second, you take the turkey home then you put it in the oven for 1 min and 55 seconds. After it’s done you eat it.
Kaliyah
Jean Zakrzewski’s Class
Try to get it a little burnt. Season it really good. Bake it for two and a half hours or more. I'd eat it plain because I don't like the stuffing and stuff. Eat the legs first.
Bennet A.
Stuff the turkey. Put it in the oven for maybe twenty-five minutes.
Dayten A.
Put it in the oven for thirty minutes. Take it out and put seasoning on it. Then put it on the plate and eat it.
Eric B.
Cut it open, then get the stuff out of it. Then put it in the oven for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. Then take it out and put the stuffing back in.
Ember B.
First you put stuff inside. Then you roast it. Then leave it there for at least a day or two. When it's time, add all the stuff on top.
Callen B.
Buy the Turkey from the store. Put in the microwave. Cook for 10 minutes. Pick it up and eat it.
DeMarcus R.
Hunt it. Then cook it for maybe 5 minutes. Put some toppings on. Eat it.
Winston C.
Buy the turkey. Then put gloves on or wash your hands. Then rub seasoning on the turkey. Put it in the oven for twenty minutes maybe. Then take it out, put it on a plate, and serve it by cutting it up and giving the legs to people.
Addison C.
First get it out of the tin foil if it has any. Then cook it in your oven. Then after about an hour, you could take it out and let it cool for a few minutes. Then eat it.
Brycen C.
Get a turkey. Put it in a pot and into the oven. Cook it for eighteen minutes.
Ayden G.
Put it in the oven, cook it for ten hours, let it cool, then eat it.
Kaydence G.
Take out the insides, then put it in the oven. Then cut it and eat it.
Austyn H.
Get one, then put it in the oven for two seconds. Then you wait a couple seconds for it to cook. Then pull it out and it's ready.
Ariell M.
Put it in the oven. Then take the thing you put in and make a whole in it and put the stuff inside. Then eat it.
Anson M.
Buy it. Preheat the oven. Put it on a pan until the oven dings. Then put it in the oven for fifteen minutes. Then take it out.
Gabe O.
First put it on a pan. Then put oil, seasoning, and butter. The next day at 3 a.m., put it in the oven or on the grill. Then wait like three hours. Then put it on a plate and serve it.
Jocelyn P.
Put it in the oven, then take it out. Then eat it.
Serenity S.
Get the turkey out of the freezer. Set the oven. Put it in for five or ten minutes. When the timer beeps, check if it's cooked. If it is, grab it out and let it cool down.
Izze T.
