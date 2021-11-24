It’s Thanksgiving again and local third-grade students wanted to share their ideas for making your best meal of the year measure up to expectations.
So if you need a last-minute hand getting your Thanksgiving meal together, take some notes from your students’ “How to Roast a Turkey” thoughts submitted to the Capital Journal by teachers.
Jefferson Elementary
Mrs. Stout’s class
I will go to Walmart to get a turkey. First, we will thaw it out. Next, we will season the turkey with salt and pepper. Then we put it on the grill at 240 degrees for 2 hours. After that, we set the table with potatoes and pumpkin pie. Finally, we start eating and talk about our day.
Tenley A.
First, you go to the woods and hunt your turkey. Next, you pluck the feathers off the turkey. Then you put the turkey in the oven and set the temperature at 358 degrees for 2 whole hours. Finally, eat your turkey and have a great Thanksgiving! Oh, and you have to have stuffing with your turkey.
Quinn A.
First, I’m going to go to the farmer’s market and get my turkey. Next, I am going to let my turkey thaw out. Then, I will stuff my turkey with food. Once I am done, I will put it on the grill and set it for 300 degrees and cook it for 3 hours. After it’s cooked, I will get it off the grill and put spices on it like salt and pepper. I will serve it with potatoes and cranberries. That’s how I roast a turkey!
Kate B.
I will get my turkey at the farmer’s market. Then I go home and season my turkey. I season it with salt and pepper. I set the oven at 250 degrees. When the oven is warm, I put it in. Then I wait. While I wait, I set the table. I will have stuffing, pie, and lots more. Ding! The turkey is done. I go and get him out. Then I put him on the table. Soon my grandpa and grandma will come. My family and I will sit down and eat Thanksgiving dinner.
Paige B.
First, I buy my turkey at Wal-mart. Next, I put it in the oven for 10 mins. Then, I set the dinner table up. Then I make the pie. Next I take the turkey out. I put the peppers in the turkey and also the stuffing. Then I set the cranberries out. Lastly, I cook the pumpkin bread.
Kyannah B.
First, I buy a turkey at Dakotamart. Next, I pay for it and bring it home and set the oven to 350 degrees to preheat. I take out the stuffing and put it on a plate. Then, let the turkey cook for a bit. Add salt, pepper, potatoes, carrots, and other healthy things. Then, let it cook all the way and take it out to cool off. Tell everyone “food’s done” and then pray. Then you can munch, munch, munch!
Bria B.
First, I go to Dakotamart and buy a turkey. Next, I put it on the grill at 600 degrees for 6 hours. Then, I put seasoning on it. After that, I put it on the table. Finally, I will put cranberries on the table and eat!
Logan B.
First, I would go to Walmart and get a turkey and take it home to thaw for 5 minutes. Then I would preheat the oven for 350 degrees. Next I would put some salt and pepper on it and put it in the oven for 30 minutes. After that I would take it out and let it cool down for 3-5 minutes. Then I would add salt and pepper again before putting it on a plate. Finally, I would serve it with some stuffing, pie, potatoes, and corn. Then we will eat.
Carly F.
First, you go and hunt a turkey in the woods. When you get the turkey, pluck it’s feathers and throw it in the oven at 240 degrees. Keep it in for about 30-40 minutes. While its in the oven, get the sides ready like stuffing, cranberries, or potatoes. Then season it with salt, pepper, and all kinds of spices. Finally, you put it on the table for your family and friends to enjoy.
Allie G.
First, I go to Dakotamart and get a turkey. Then I go home and season it with salt and pepper. After that you clean the inside and throw it in the oven. Cook it for an hour at 245 degrees. Now it’s time to set the table with pumpkin pie, jello, stuffing, and fruit. But first, we pray. After that we will have dessert and watch the parade, watch football, and play with friends, siblings, and cousins.
Kaylee K.
First you buy a turkey at Wal-mart. I like to put salt and pepper on my turkey. Then put it in the oven for several hours. When it’s done, you can eat it!
Teagan K.
First you can either go to the store (that’s what I do) or hunt it out somewhere. Next you either pluck its feathers (if you hunted it) or it will already be plucked from the store. Then you are going to put on the spices you like. These are your choices for cooking it: a crockpot, air fryer, or a microwave. Put it in one of those at 350 degrees and when the timer beeps, take it out and eat it with pumpkin pie, corn, cornbread, stuffing, and peas. Then you are done!
Brantley M.
First, go to Wal-mart and get the turkey. After that, invite guests over. Next, put the turkey in the oven for one minute at 100 degrees. When that is done, get potatoes ready. Finally, you can eat it. Then you will know how to roast your own turkey.
Tayvn M.
First, I buy my frozen turkey at Wal-mart. Then I let it thaw out for a couple hours. Next, I put seasoning on it while it is in a big pan. After that, my dad Don puts it outside on the grill while I’m practicing soccer in the backyard. Finally, our turkey is done and my dad takes out his sharp claw knife and rips the turkey into pieces or chunks of meat and puts them on a pan. He puts the extra pieces into a big bowl for us to enjoy.
Brooks M.
First, you want to buy one turkey from Wal-mart or you can hunt one. Next, you should cook it in whatever you have but I prefer an oven. Make sure the oven is set for 400 degrees and the turkey needs to cook for 2 hours. Finally, stick it on a plate and eat up!
Michael P.
First, we go to Wal-mart to buy a turkey. Then we come home and put it in the oven at 360 degrees for 1 hour. Once it is done, I put pepper on the turkey. We have stuffing, broccoli, and potatoes on the side. My sister and I help set the table. Then we eat.
Hudson P.
First, I go to Walmart and buy the turkey. Next, I take off the wrap and put it into the oven to cook. Afterwards, I put it in the oven for an hour and a half on 235 degrees. Finally, when it is done we make potatoes and pumpkin pie. We put the turkey on a dish and the potatoes too. Last we start to eat.
Daelynd R.
Go to a shop and get a turkey. Next, get seasoning and cover the whole turkey with seasonings. Put it in the crockpot with potatoes at 300 degrees until 6 o’clock. Finally, set the table and have dinner.
Sawyer S.
First, you go to Walmart and buy a turkey and go home. Next, you put salt and pepper on it, but you will need a plate. Then, you put it in the oven at 200 degrees for 1 hour while you prepare the other stuff. Get cranberries and potatoes and cut them up. When the turkey is done, put in the potatoes at 100 degrees and wait 35 minutes. Then decorate and make a pie. After that, set the table and finally put the pie in the oven and wait for your guests to arrive.
Julia T.
First you need to ask your family if they would like to go hunt or go buy a turkey. After you get your turkey, you set your oven at 450 degrees for 3 hours. Before you put your turkey in the oven, put paprika and garlic on your turkey. After it is in the oven, make sure you have the following: cranberries, potatoes, pumpkin pie, stuffing, and finally mashed potatoes. Once your turkey is finally done, you must set the table. After you do that, have a happy Thanksgiving.
Clark W.
First you need to buy a big turkey or just shoot one. Then go home and set your oven to 346 degrees. Then you wait for the oven to heat up. After the oven is heated up, put the turkey in the oven. Then roast the turkey for about 2 to 3 hours. Once the turkey is roasted for 2 to 3 hours, take it out of the oven. Let it cool down. Then once the turkey is cooled down it is time to eat it. Maybe put some vegetables with it and mashed potatoes and gravy and stuff like that. That is how you roast a turkey.
Faith R.
First you shoot a turkey. I like to hunt my turkey. Put it in a crockpot at 100 degrees for 2 hours. Eat cranberries and potatoes with it.
Riley B.
Ms. Regynski’s class
First, go to the store and buy a turkey. Make sure that you defrost the turkey. Next, stuff the turkey with corn and beans. Season the turkey with pepper and salt. Then, put the turkey in the oven on a plate. Cook at 354 degrees for 30 minutes. Finally, sever with lettuce and beans.
Karsyn H.
First go to the store to get a turkey. Then, defrost it. Next, you need to put butter, salt, and pepper on your turkey. Then, you need to stuff your turkey. Cook at 350 degrees for 3 hours and 30 minutes. Finally, serve with corn, mash potatoes, and cranberry.
Charlotte E.
First, you need to go and buy a turkey. Next, you need to defrost the turkey. Then, you need to put pepper on it. Cook at 400 degrees for 1 hour and 2 minutes. Finally, serve with mashed potatoes.
Hailey F.
First, you need to buy a turkey. Next, you need to defrost the turkey. Then, you need to stuff it and season it. Cook at 365 degrees for 2 hours and 20 minutes. Finally, serve with green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, and stuffing.
Kyra H.
First, go to the store and buy the turkey. Next, let it thaw. Then, you stuff the turkey and season with salt. Cook at 399 degrees for 2 hours and 59 minutes. Finally, serve with a knife.
Cayne P.
First, you need to go and shoot the turkey. Next, you need to pluck it. Then, you need to put seasoning on it and stuff it. Cook at 450 degrees for 54 minutes. Finally, serve with cut ham, mashed potatoes, and brokly.
Dayson C.
First, go hunt the turkey. Next, you need to clean the turkey. Then, season the turkey with salt, pepper, and butter. Squeeze lemon juice on top. Cook at 400 degrees for 60 minutes. Finally, serve with broccoli.
Colt W.
First, go to the store and buy a turkey. Next, you will need to thaw the turkey. Put it in the sink all day. Then, rub it with butter and lightly put salt on it. Cook at 420 degrees for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Finally serve with mashed patatoas and corn.
Kinsley S.
First, you get a turkey from the store and buy it. Next, you will need to clean the turkey. Then, you will need to stuff it and season it with salt and pepper. Cook at 399 degrees for 2 hours and 59 minutes. Finally, serve with knife.
Gavin S.
First, go and buy a turkey at a store. Next, you have to let the turkey thaw overnight. Then, you need to stuff the turkey with stuffing. After that, you need to season it. Cook at 427 degrees for 1 hour and 43 minutes. Finally, serve it with corn, green bean casaroul, cheesey mashed potatoes, and stuffing.
Brylee S.
First, go and hunt your turkey. Next, pluck the turkey. Then season the turkey. Rub it with butter and pat a lot of salt on it. Cook at 358 degrees for 90 minutes. Finally, serve with mashed potatoes.
Brooke P.
First, go out and buy a turkey. Next, you need to defrost the turkey. Then, you need to season your turkey. Cook at 350 degrees for 60 minutes. Finally, serve with mashed potatoes, corn, and green beans.
Stasha P.
First, you go out to haunt the turkey. Next, you take the feathers off and take its guts out. Then you put seasoning on it. Then you cook it. Cook at 360 degrees for 60 minutes. Finally, serve with mashed potatoes.
Camden H.
First, you need to go to the store and buy a turkey. Next, you need to defrost the turkey by leaving it in the sink. Then, you need to season the turkey with butter and salt. Cook at 379 degrees for 1 hour and 40 minutes. Finally, serve with mashed potatoes and green beans.
Xavier Y.
First, you go hunting for a turkey. Next, you need to pluck the turkey. Then, you season the turkey with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Cook at 370 degrees for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Finally, serve with green beans and pukin pie.
Gavin L.
First, go out and shoot a turkey. Next, you pluck its feathers and clean it. Then, you stuff the turkey. Then, you can season it with butter, salt, and pepper. Cook at 410 degrees for 2 hours and 30 seconds. Finally, serve with mashed potatoes and green beans.
Porter K.
Mrs. Pries class
This is how I roast a turkey. First my ant from Arizona comes to Pierre and brings a turkey. Next preheat at 1,000 degrees. Let it cook for 3 min. Finally clean the table, put sides on, and add seasoning to the turkey. This is how I make a turkey.
Frank
Today I will be showing you how to make a turkey. (It has to be dead). First, you will need to buy or shoot a turkey. Make sure the container does not have a rip or there might be germs. Next, take off the container and shove it in the oven or frier. When it is done you can add seasoning like paprika. Last, you can share it with family and pets. These are all the steps of how to make a dead turkey.
Emersen
First you need to kill it with a sniper rifle. Then you take it to the shop to stuff and take the feathers off. Next you preheat the oven to 529 degrees from 5:00-8:00. Then you put your side things on like strawberries, mashed potatoes, and popcorn. Finally put your turkey on a plate and put seasoning on your turkey. That is the way to make your turkey.
Callum
So first I go to Walmart I go look for more food to mix with the turkey and to make mashed potatoes and stuffing. I go home and I cook it and preheat it. Then I go make the mashed potatoes and stuffing. Then I preheat it to 50 minutes and then I get it out of the oven and I get everything ready. Then I put salt on it then my family enjoys it. That’s how you make a turkey. I hope you enjoy.
Kayla
This is how I would make a turkey. First you set up a blind in the middle of a field and find a turkey and shoot it. Then you take the meat out of it as much as you need. The left overs you could make jerky out of. Next, you preheat the oven to 500 degrees and put the turkey in the oven. Then let it sit in the oven for four hours and then take it out and put seasoning on it. Last set the oven to 300 degrees. Then put the turkey in the oven for half an hour. Then take it out and dig in. This is how to make a turkey the right way.
Charlie
First you kill the turkey. Then I put pepper on it. Then I cook it in the oven for 200 degrees. Finally I get mashed potatoes and gravy. Happy thanksgiving. That’s how I make a turkey.
Myles
I am going to cook a turkey. First skin the turkey and cut it. Then unthaw the turkey for 10.6 minutes. After that cook it for 2 hours. Then cut it in strips. That’s how I cook a turkey.
Annabelle
First I go out and shoot a turkey with buckshot. Then pluck it and put it in salt and pepper. Last put it in the oven for 30 minutes at 100 degrees. Then eat it and if you don’t share then your square. This is how I roast a turkey.
Lincoln
This is how to roast a turkey. First, get the turkey in your house. Next, put it in the oven for 200 degrees and wait until it thaws out for 3 hours. Last, take it out of the oven. Maybe add some seasoning. This was how to make a turkey properly and have a happy Thanksgiving.
Kellan
This is how you roast a turkey. First, shoot a turkey and go home and preheat the oven to 150 degrees. Once the oven is hot put the turkey in the oven for 1 hour. Next, once you have cooked the turkey for 1 hour you put paprika, salt, pepper, and garlic on it. Last, you let the turkey cool while it is cooling you make stuffing, mashed potato, and gravy. If your turkey isn’t gone you cooked your turkey all wrong. These are the three steps to roast a turkey.
Brenna
You can buy one or hunt one. Or you could have had one and kill it. Next you could put it in the oven and cook it for 200 degrees and it can stay in it for one hour. You could put pepper on it and salt. You could put gravy and potatoes on the side. I hope you have a good Thanksgiving.
Lofton
First you shoot it with a 12 gage shot gun. Next you put the turkey in the oven and put the oven to 1000 degrees. Last you take it out of the oven then you put salsa on it and pepperoni on it. You can also make a side like mash potatoes and gravy, and vegetables. This is how you could cook your turkey for Thanksgiving. Hope you have a happy thanksgiving.
Dalton
I picked a turkey for dinner. Take off the plastic and put it in the pan. Season it with bread dressing. Put it in the oven for 8 hours on roast. Then do a thanksgiving dinner and eat the turkey.
Harper
Hey, how do you roast a turkey? Well this is how I do it why don’t we get started. First, get a turkey you can get it anywhere and then wash it off. After that start getting ready to put it on the grill. Next, put the temperature at 650 degrees Fahrenheit and leave it there over night. Then start seasoning. Put all kinds of seasoning on the turkey ones that you and your family like and the rest of your meal on the table. Finally time to eat yum, yum my favorite part. Set the meal up on the table and then eat. Hope you had fun with that and hoped you liked it too. Well tell next time see you soon and happy Thanksgiving.
Olivia
I will show you how to cook a turkey. First hunt or buy a turkey. Next take turkey home and cook it in the oven for 1 hour and put it in the oven at 100 degrees and make sure it didn’t burn. Last put salt and pepper on the turkey. And also stuffing to the turkey. That’s how to cook a turkey.
Greyson
This is how you roast a turkey properly. First, if you have a turkey butcher it and take it home. Next, you put some seasoning on it and put it in the crock pot at the “Low” setting. Lastly, you take it out after about 5 hours of roasting and you might have some side dishes. That was how to make a proper turkey. Happy Thanksgiving!
Roy
Hi I will teach you how to roast a turkey. First you shoot the turkey with a shotgun. In my dad’s field. Next you pluck it and debone it. You will have to wash it as well. Last you will season it and preheat your oven to 400 degrees and put it in for 4 hours then enjoy. Happy Thanksgiving!
Pilot
First I buy a turkey and take it home. Then I put the turkey in the oven for 8 minutes. I make either stuff to go with the turkey then eat it all. That’s how you make a turkey.
Addison
First kill the turkey. Then put the turkey in the oven then pre heat the oven to 100 degrees. Next take it out of the oven. Put salt and pepper and garlic on it. Put stuffing on it. Last put vegetables on the side you can put gravy on top of your mash potatoes. Those were some ways to make a turkey.
Zoey
First you want to cook it in an oven and wait for a minute. Then get the turkey out of the oven. Next if I had a turkey put seasoning then put some salt or pepper. Last put something that’s good like garlic, pepper, and enjoy your meal but don’t eat that fast. This turkey is good!
Emalee
Kennedy Elementary
Mr. Beebout’s class
First, buy a turkey. 2nd put stuffing in the turkey. 3rd, put it in the oven. 4th, take it out of the oven. 5th, put on salt and pepper. 6th, put it on the table. 7th pray. And 8th- Serve!!!
Brooke
First, you hunt or buy a turkey. Then put it in an oven safe pan. Next heat the oven to 365 degrees. Wait for about 5 hours- check on it- put thermometer in and put back in the oven for an hour. Take it out and get all the rest of the stuff. Season and eat!
Clover
First buy a turkey. Second- get the turkey out of the wrapping. 3- set the oven to 350 degrees. Fourth, season the turkey and stick a thermometer in it. 5th, put the turkey in the oven. 6th- let cook and get out of oven when ready. 7th- put more seasoning on. Lastly you serve and pray.
Amira
First buy a turkey at Wallmart and put in the oven at 99 degrees. Now you put a bunch of food out on the table. Oh- don’t forget to stuff the turkey. Take the turkey out of the oven and put seasoning on it. Invite friends and family, grandpas and grandmas and say what your thankful for.
Jayden B.
First you buy or hunt a turkey. Next, you get the oven ready- set for 30 degrees. Then get the turkey out of the oven and check if it’s ready. If so, put seasoning on. Last, eat but don’t forget to pray.
Auvree
First, get a turkey. You can buy it or hunt it. Second get stuffing and put inside the turkey. 3rd- add seasoning. 4th you need to set the oven to 360 degrees Fahrenheit and put the turkey in the oven. 5th take the turkey out of the oven and add more seasoning. 6th get the mashed potatoes. Finally, eat and enjoy!
Will
1. Buy a turkey. 2. Get a Pan. 3. Put some salt on it. 4. Cook it. 5. Eat
Landon
Put the ice cold turkey into the oven and then turn the burner on. Then set it to 99 Degrees. Then put a timer on it. Then get it out of the oven and put some garlic on it. Then bring the turkey to the table and go around and say what your thankful for. Dig In!!
Keira
Step 1: Buy a turkey
Step 2: Put it in the oven sop it can cook
Step 3: When it’s done- put it on the table
Step 4: Then Eat!
Emma
Buy a turkey and then season it. Put in oven for 6 hours but don’t forget to set the oven to 350 degrees. When done- dig in but don’t forget to pray!
Lydia
First buy a turkey. Cook the turkey. Season the turkey. Put the turkey on the table. Put the mashed potatoes and gravy on the table. Then pray and eat.
Lyndzie
Hunt a turkey or buy a turkey. 2- put whatever season you want on the turkey. 3. Put it in the oven at 200 degrees. 4. Bake mashed potatoes and gravy with stuffing on the side of the turkey. 5. Pray and the eat!
Josiah
First hunt or buy. Then cook for three and half hours on 350 degrees. Then pout bredding on. Then check the temp. If too hot then let cool for one and half hours. Then cook your pies and put what you like to have for Thanksgiving on the table. Season the turkey and pray before eating. Enjoy and have a great Thanksgiving.
Jayden M.
Step 1: Hunt/Buy
Step 2: Cook at 150 degrees
Step 3: Wait one hour
Step: 4 Stuff the turkey
Step 5: Pray before the feast
Step 6: Dig in….HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!
Auri
Buy a turkey. Cook it at 306 Fahrenheit. Then season it. Put stuffing inside of the turkey. Pray for it!
Santi
First, you buy or hunt a turkey. Next, preheat the oven to 350 degress. Then you stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next you put the turkey in the oven for 5 hours. Lastly, you take it out- pray and enjoy!
Connelly
Miss Wieseler's class
You put some oil on it, and you cook it in the oven at about 350 degrees. Then, you put more oil over it when it’s done, and then you season it and eat it.
Adeline
You put the turkey in a pan. Then you cook it, and that’s it. Then you eat it.
Kinsella
You put the turkey in the oven and turn on the heat. Then you put on the time, and when it’s done you put it on the table.
Taliyah
I would first be a hunter and go shoot the turkey. I would roast the turkey, and then I would sit it out before eating it. Then I would eat it.
Zane
I would put the turkey in the oven for 1 hour. Then I would take the turkey out and serve it to my family.
Kale
You first have to put it on the stove to stuff it and put some seasoning on it. Then you put some oil stuff on it, and then you cook it. Then it’s ready.
Mikaela
You gut out the turkey, and after you cook it you have the grease to add flavors. You base the turkey, and then you put it back in the oven to finish cooking.
Rebecca
You put it in the oven and cook it. Then you take it out to put seasoning on it, and then you bake it some more. Then you take it out of the oven and eat it.
Camden
I don’t know how to cook it, we roast it. We give the turkey to Grandpa, and he cooks it for us.
Eli
You grill the turkey by turning on the grill and putting it on there. You have to put seasonings on it. Then you cut it up and eat it with barbeque sauce.
Tatum
You put the turkey in the oven, and then you put it on the table. Then you eat the turkey.
Ella
You put it in a deep fry or an oven. When you put it in the oven you put in stuffing. When it’s in the deep fry you just cook it normally.
Coleson
You take the turkey and put it in the oven. Then you take it out and put salt and pepper on it. That’s all you have to do.
Danica
You start with putting seasoning on, and then you put sauce on it. Then you put it in the oven and cook it for 4 hours. Then you take it out, put some more sauce on it and then eat it.
Ivy
First, you shoot the turkey. Second, you take off its feathers and then you take off its head. Then you put it in the oven for a long time. Then you take it out of the oven and cut parts off and give it to the people to eat.
Rigley
I would cook a turkey in the oven. I don’t cook, so I don’t know anything else.
Bentley
I’m only 8. How do you expect me to know how to cook a turkey?
Quinn
You put the turkey in the oven and close the oven door. You cook it in there, and when it is done you can take it out of the oven. Then you can make stuffing and mashed potatoes with gravy to eat with it. When they’re all done you put salt on them. Then you put it on the table with big spoons and then you put it on your plate.
Kalisse
Ms. Overweg's class
We get our turkey from Walmart. When we get home we put it in the oven for a half an hour. We make other things like cheesy mashed potatoes.
Brooke
You buy a turkey. You put some salt, pepper, and ketchup on it. You put it in the oven and cook it. Then you eat it with a fork.
Lucas
First, I would go hunting for a turkey. I would shoot it, then I would bring it back to my house. I would take it apart and then cook it on my grill. I would take it out, put it on a plate, put barbeque sauce on it and eat it!
Soren
First, my dad and sister would probably go hunting for a turkey. They would come back and cook it. Then, my dad would cut it and then serve it probably.
Audree
I would go hunting for it. I would capture it and then shoot it. I would bring it home, skin it, and put it in the stove for probably 350 degrees for 30 minutes. I would probably cut it up in tiny pieces and put lettuce and tomatoes around it.
Jaice
If you are a farmer, then hunt one of your turkeys. Then butcher it and take out all the insides. Put your oven at 97 degrees F and put it in. Take it out of the oven. Stuff it. Get some plates and silverware, and get ready to eat!
Reagan
Put the oven on to 999 billion degrees and then put the turkey in there. Take it out. Let it wait for one hour, then put it back in the oven for another 9 hours. And then it’s done!
Lynus
I think you’d put it in the oven. Then put some stuff on it like stuffing. Then Mom takes a picture of it. That’s what my mom does when she cooks food. She always takes a picture of it. Then cut the turkey and grab a plate. Put half the turkey on a plate and give it to us.
Haylee
First, you get a turkey from Walmart. Then you pluck it’s feathers off. Then you put butter on it. Then you cook it. Then you cut it up. Then you eat it!
Liz
I would tell a turkey that I need him for a birthday party, and then I would wrap him up in birthday wrap. I would get my parents, and we would cook the turkey at 70 degrees for 20 minutes. We would melt butter and pour it on the turkey, and we would serve it with toast and potatoes.
Brent
First you need to pluck it, then cook it by putting it in the stove, then your gunna eat it.
Abbygail
First you season it with seasonings like garlic and salt and pepper. You put stuff inside the turkey. Then you put it in the oven and let it cook. Then you take it out and cut slices for your family. Then you eat it!
Farah
We get our turkey at Walmart. Then we cook it in the oven and then we cook all the other foods like pumpkin pie, apple pie, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. Then everybody goes back to their homes. Sometimes they come from Pine Ridge and Rapid.
Maliyah
You put it in the oven for about 10 minutes and then a couple days after you put it in the fryer if you like it fried. You might put some salt or pepper in it, or you could put maybe cheese maybe hot sauce maybe habanero sauce. Then you might put, I don’t know, like maybe a little cheese sauce and then maybe you might melt the cheese and you might cook the cheese some. You could maybe put some extra salt or pepper, and that is how my family cooks a turkey.
Ryder
I hunt turkeys with my dad. When we get one, we skin it and take the meat home and cook it at about 360 degrees for an hour. Then we eat it!
Bridger
I would buy the turkey at Dakotamart. Then I would put butter on it and cook it in the oven at 360 degrees for 4 hours. I would put cranberry sauce on it and cook the normal Thanksgiving sides.
Aubrey
I would buy my turkey at Dakotamart. I would cook it at 350 degrees in the oven for two hours. We would also have mashed potatoes, gravy, and cheesy beans. We’d also have cranberry sauce, and my grandma makes corn and salads.
Brooklyn
We get our turkey from Walmart. We bring it home and butter it. Then we put it in the oven. Our mom calls us when it’s done. Then we eat it!
Thalia
Buchanan Elementary
Mrs. Bauck’s Class
First, you go and find a turkey. Next, you have to get your bow and shoot. Then, you take the skin off and put seasoning on it. Finally, you put it in the oven and then you can eat it.
Kaydence S.
First, put it in a bag and put it in the oven probably. Or just put it in the oven just plain. Next, take it outside, put it on a timer, and cook it. Or put it in the fryer and cook the turkey. Or try to cook it by myself with salt and pepper. Then, put seasoning in the turkey maybe. Put it on a fire or maybe grill it and put it on the fire. Finally, add some salt and pepper or other seasoning to it.
Jadyce S.
First, you skin it. Next, you gut it. Then, you clean it. Finally, you roast it and eat it!
Cashus K.
First, cut the skin off. Next, put it in the oven. Then, take the bones out. Finally, eat it!
Bentley L.
First, you season it. Next, stuff it. Then, heat the stove. Finally, cook it.
Grant C.
First, buy a turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, take it out and gobble it up. Finally, yummy yummy in my tummy!
Liam A.
First, buy a turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, wait for 30 minutes. Finally, take it out and cut it up with a knife.
Carly B.
First, buy a turkey from the grocery store and go home. Next, prep the meat for cooking in the oven and find some spices for the turkey. Then, cook it in the oven for 30-45 minutes and prep the sides for the turkey. Finally, pull it out of the oven and enjoy!
John D.
First, you buy or hunt a turkey. Next, when you’re at the store, get ingredients. Drive home or wherever you’re going to cook it. Then, take the feathers off of it, put it in the oven for 30-50 minutes at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Finally, you set the table, take the turkey out of the oven, put in on the table, say prayers, and eat it!
Peter D.
First, get a microwave to roast the turkey. Next, you wait for a minute or two. Then, get a few other foods like toast or cheese. Finally, your turkey is done and ready to eat. You’re welcome.
Alfred D.
First, buy a turkey and cut it. Next, cook it by putting it in the oven. Then, take it out and put some seasoning on it. Finally, serve it, eat it, and have a great time eating it.
Johnny F.
First, you have to catch it and take the skin and feathers off. Next, you have to season the turkey to make it nice and tasty. Then, you have to cook the turkey. Not too hot but not too cold. Do it juuuuuuuust right. Finally, you can now… EAT THE TURKEY!!! Nummy yummy num num.
Graham H.
First, put the turkey in a pan. Next, put it in the oven and cook it. Then, take it out and put stuff on it. Finally, say your prayer and eat it.
Ladanien J.
First, you have to get a turkey. Next, you need to take out the guts, heat it, and then it is done. Finally, you can eat the turkey with your family. Happy Thanksgiving!
Jace K.
First, put it in a roasting pan and then put it in the oven at 450 degrees. Next, put it in for 1 hour. Then, put a thermometer in it. If it is 350 degrees, take it out. If it is not, put it in for another hour.
Caleb K.
First, stuff the turkey with vegetables. Next, butter the turkey. Then, put it in the oven for 15 minutes. Finally, take it out of the oven and you can eat it with mashed potatoes.
Naudia L.
First, put the oven on pre-heat and wait for it to beep. Next, you place the turkey in the pot. Then, cook the turkey until it dies. Finally, it’s ready to serve!
Aidyn M.
First, you cook and season your turkey. Next, you take it out of the oven. Then, you add vegetables and other things. Finally, enjoy your meal!
Kay N.
First, you get a turkey. Next, you cook it. Then, put some seasoning on it. Finally, you can eat it.
Mia O.
First, you thaw it out so it is not cold. Next, you stuff it with food and vegetables. Then, you cook the turkey for a half hour. Finally, you eat it!
Suttyn P.
First, unbag the turkey and put the turkey in the oven. Next, put it in for 20 minutes. Wait for 20 minutes. It will take awhile. Take the turkey out of the oven. When it is cooled down, take the trimming off the turkey. Cut up the turkey. Put the turkey on a plate. Get all the other dishes. When you are done with that, you say what you are thankful for. Finally, you can eat!
Eli S.
First, put the turkey in a tin. Take off the head of it if it has a head. Next, put butter on it. Cook the stuffing, and stuff the turkey. Then, cook it. After it is done cooking, cut it up. Finally, you can eat it.
Jordyn S.
First, buy a turkey from the store. A big turkey! Next, put it in the oven to roast. Then, put seasoning on it and sauté the turkey. Finally, eat and enjoy the turkey.
Brystal W.
Mrs. Heckenlaible’s Class
First, go hunt a turkey down a month before so you have one. Next, set your oven, grill, or smoker to 450 degrees. Then, set it for one hour and get the other food ready. Finally, sit down with family and enjoy.
Austin B.
First, you buy a turkey from Dakotamart. Next, roast a turkey on a Master at 110 degrees and wait 45 minutes. Then, add other foods like pie, fruits, vegetables, and stuffing. Finally, enjoy the turkey!
Spencer C.
First, I go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Next, I put some salt and pepper on it and I set the temp to 420 degrees on the smoker for 4 hours. Then, I cook some corn and mashed potatoes. Finally, I go to my grandma’s house and we have a good Thanksgiving.
Abram D.
First, I would go to Walmart and get a turkey. Then, set the oven to 520 degrees and wait 3 minutes. Next, season it and put some carrots inside it and anything else. Finally, we go to my aunt’s.
Kendall D.
First, you have to shoot a turkey and bring it to your house. Next, you set it on whatever you have. Then, you season it with cherry soda, cheese, and banana. Finally, you set it on the thingamajig to set it to 2,000 degrees for 1 hour. Have a delicious Thanksgiving!
Voss G.
First, I go to Walmart and buy two turkeys. Next, I would put salt and pepper on it and I would put the oven on for 575 degrees. I would cook it at my grandma’s house. Then, I put pie and corn on a cob and cake. Finally, I enjoy it!
Addie G.
First, you go to shop and get the fattest turkey and put seasoning on it. Next, you get the knife! Then, cut its legs and cook it for 20 minutes. The temp is 50 degrees. Then, get the cranberries and carve the turkey. Finally, eat, pray and give thanks! Enjoy!
Riley G.
First, get a turkey at Walmart. Next, season it with rosemary seasoning. Then, the other foods I get are stuffing, pumpkin pies, corn, and cranberries. Finally, my mom and I put the turkey in the oven and put the timer for 6 minutes and then we will set up the place last. Then we will all eat the turkey.
Kendall G.
First, I go to Walmart and buy a turkey. Next, I season it and stuff it. I cook it for 10 minutes at 430 degrees and I cook it in the stove. Then, I make mashed potatoes, green beans, and I carve the turkey. Finally, me and my family eat!
Tavian G.
First, I am going to go buy a turkey at Walmart. Next, I am going to cook it in the oven for 20 degrees. Then, I am going to take it out and put seasoning on. Finally, I am putting it on the table and eating it.
Kaydence H.
First, go hunt for a turkey. Once you find the turkey you pluck the feathers. Then, you cook it for half an hour. Next, while it is cooking get the Jello and stuffing ready. Finally, put a table cloth on the table, take the turkey out, put the stuffing in it, and enjoy it with your family.
Isabellah J.
First, hunt down a turkey. Next, cook it at 4004 degrees far-in-height for 1 hour. Then, carve the turkey and make pumpkin pie, stuffing, and pecan pie. Finally, sit down with your family and stuff your tums. Happy Thanksgiving!
Gwendolyn J.
First, you go to Dakotamart to get the turkey. Next, you go back home and get the temperature going. Then, you make beans, potato salad, chips & dip with your turkey. Finally, you take it out and eat what you made for the dinner.
Creighton K.
First, you get a turkey at Walmart. Next, you cook it to 3,000 degrees. Then, you cut the turkey. Finally, you bring the turkey to someone’s house and EAT it.
Baylor L.
First, I would buy a 12 pound turkey from Walmart. Next, I would use some classic seasonings like pepper, salt, and chives. I would also cook it at 310 degrees and cook it for 1 hour. Then, make stuffing, potatoes, and carrots. Finally, go around the table and say what you are thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving!
Maverick M.
First, go to Walmart and get a turkey. Next, put some seasonings on the turkey if you want. Put it in the oven and set it at 330 degrees for 5 hours or more. Then, if you want more food added to it you can do stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy. Then cut the turkey. Finally, you can eat! Happy Thanksgiving!
Scarlett M.
First, I would go to a shop to buy one. Next, I’d put salt, pepper, and butter on it. I’d put it in the oven for 3 hours at 400 degrees. Then, I’d carve it and eat it with salad. Finally, enjoy it with family.
Dean M.
First, we get a turkey face. Put stuff in the hole. Then scoop ice cream on it. Put it in the oven for 26 minutes. Take it back out, put it in the sink. Cut it up and put it in your mouth.
Ethan P.
First, go to Runnings to get a turkey. Next, you season it. I like to put pepper, salt, and a little sauce and put it in the air fryer. Then, I like peas, mashed potatoes, bread, squash, and gravy. Finally, we all sit together and have a feast.
Annie R.
First, you go to the woods and hunt the turkey. Next, you take off the feathers and then put seasoning on it and then put it in the oven. Then, you get the other food like pumpkin pie, corn, and stuffing. Finally, you can eat a feast with your family.
Christian R.
First, you get the turkey out of the fridge. Next, you season it with salt and pepper. Start the grill for 400 degrees. Then, put it on for 1 hour. Finally, you can enjoy your turkey.
Kyron S.
First, put a turkey in the oven. Next, we will put the turkey on the table. Then, we will pass the turkey to someone. Finally, we will eat the turkey.
Andriel S.
First, go hunting or to a store to get a turkey. Next, put it on the grill and season it with salt and pepper. Heat the grill and set it for 435 and cook it for 20 minutes. Then, make the corn, potatoes, and stuffing. Cut the turkey and fill it with stuffing. Finally, take the fork, put the turkey in your mouth, chew, chew, chew, swallow, and enjoy. Have a good Thanksgiving!
Lavin S.
First, go to a farm and buy a turkey and skin it so there are no feathers. Next, cut a hole in it. Start making the stuffing with vegetable oil, salted vinegar, and bitter butter. Then, set the oven to 500 degrees and wait 30 minutes. Then put the turkey in. The hole will not close. With the leftover meat slice it into quarters and put it with the stuffing. Finally, cook the stuffing. When the turkey is done, put the stuffing in the hole and put the turkey on a plate and enjoy. Happy Thanksgiving!
Clare S.
First, get a license and then shoot the turkey. Next, take it home and shave it. Then, you season it and put it in the oven to roast. When it is done roasting you take it out. Finally, you put more seasoning on it and then cut it up to split with your family.
Izabella T.
First, we get a turkey at Dakotamart. Next, we put it to 410 degrees. Then, we cut it and make other food like mashed potatoes. Finally, we eat the food and enjoy it and get stomachaches.
Karsyn W.
Mrs. Lutz’s Class
First, go to the store and get a turkey. Next, you bring it home and cook it. Then, you take it out of the oven and then put stuffing in it. Finally, you set the table and put the turkey on the table and eat it.
Alexis
First, you go out and then find a nice spot to hunt it with your brother or sister. Then you shoot the turkey right out of the air. Next, you bring it home and you roast it with anything you want. This is how I am going to roast my turkey. I’m going to take its guts out. Then, if it’s a big turkey, I will need a bigger oven. I put it in the oven to cook for 100 minutes because I like it to crunch like a chip. Then I put all the sauce and seasoning on it. Finally, I go to my grandma’s house, sneak up to the front door and I open it fast and say surprise to everyone because I’ve got the food of the day. We all sit down and give thanks and then we feast and feast until our bellies are full and that’s how I roast my turkey.
Dawson
First, you buy it at the store and then you season it. Then, you stuff it with mashed potatoes. Preheat the oven and then cook the turkey at 300 degrees for 2 to 3 hours.
Malik
First, you get a turkey, and you have to cook it. Next, you cook the turkey, and you go check on it and if it is done you take it out. Then, you get all the plates and gravy. Finally, you get the table ready to eat your food.
Layla
First, you wash it and cut it up. Next, you get the pot ready. Then, you put it in the pot and push the button. Finally, you get the table ready, and you get the cups and plates.
Kiylla
First, you buy the turkey from a store. Next, you take it home and let the turkey thaw out. Then, you put it on the stove and cook it for 10 to 20 minutes. Finally, you set the table and take the turkey off the stove and eat it.
Damon
First, you have to get a turkey from the store and take the turkey home. Next, you cook the turkey and season the turkey with salt and pepper. Then, you put it in the stove and put it on 365 degrees and take it out of the stove. Finally, you cut it up and eat the really good turkey. That is how you roast a turkey.
Alli
First, you get the turkey and put it in a pot. Put in the oven at 360 degrees F and keep it in the oven for half an hour. Next, when it’s done, you season it with chicken seasoning, salt, and pepper. Then, if you want to, you stuff it with cranberry stuffing. Finally, you dig in and enjoy the beautiful turkey.
Carter
First, shoot the turkey or buy the turkey at the store. Next, cook the turkey and put seasoning on it like salt and pepper. Then, we cook it for four hours and then poke the turkey 4 to 11 times and put honey in there. Finally, take it out and let it cool off.
Raelyn
First, go out to the wild and shoot the turkey. Next, season it and stuff it. The type of season is salt and pepper. Then, cook it for about 30 minutes with the temperature high. Finally, prep the table with forks, knives, plates, napkins, cups and pots of food.
Brecken
First, you go to the store and get the turkey and go to your house. Next, you unwrap your turkey out of the plastic and put it in the oven for 45 minutes. Then, you get the table ready and put all the stuffing in the turkey. Finally, you and your family eat the food. Happy Thanksgiving!
Nakay
First, you would cook it. Well, a little. You would cook it for 1 minute. You might think I am out of my mind, but when you hear the next step, you will be ok. Next, you put spices on it. The spices are: 1. salt and pepper (the basics) 2: garlic… you need garlic 3: you pick! It’s your turkey. Then, you do the last roast. You grease it. Then, you cook it 50 degrees at most. You wait 1 hour and then… eat it! Read the next step to find out how. Finally, get out the gravy, put it on the turkey, and then you EAT!
Catherine
First, you get a turkey. Then you put the turkey in a pan. Next, you put your favorite spices on the turkey. Then, you put the turkey in the oven at 550 degrees for 1 hour or 2. Finally, you grab the sides such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, and bread rolls. Grab your turkey and it’s time to feast.
Bailey
First, you catch and stuff the turkey and clean it. Next, you set the oven to 380 degrees and wait for it to warm up and put the turkey in. Then, take the turkey out of the oven and wait for it to cool off just a little bit. Finally, take the turkey to the table, set your plates, cut the turkey, and enjoy.
Finn
First, you have to cut the head off. You also have to skin it. Next, you season it. Also, you can have a small, medium, or large turkey. Then, you have to roast the turkey in the oven for up to 60 minutes or up to 2 hours. Finally, you have to take the turkey out of the oven, set the table, and grab a knife and fork. Enjoy!
Katie
First, you need to find a turkey, kill it, and bring it to your house. Next, you need a grill and you need to put the temperature on 400 degrees and put the turkey in the grill or oven. Then, you put the timer on 1:00 min and wait till it beeps. Finally, you take it out, get the table ready, and put the turkey on a pan. Get mashed potatoes and gravy, then you eat! Enjoy
Aziah
First, you have to kill the turkey. Next, you skin it and chop off the head. Then, you have to cook the turkey for 7 minutes. You have to season it with chicken seasoning. Finally, you have to cut the turkey and most importantly you have to eat it.
Logan
First, you put it in water for 5 minutes and then you take it out. Next, you put it in the oven for 10 minutes. It’s going to be hot while it’s in there so don’t touch it. I don’t want you to get burned. Then, we take it out and it will cool off now. Finally, its done! Let’s eat it, it looks so yummy!
Lennox
First, I would have to catch it and then I would take it home and take off all the feathers. Next, when all the feathers are off, I will put it in the oven and set it to 250 degrees. Finally, I would make sure it does not have food poisoning. If it doesn’t, I will feed it to my family.
Amira
First, get a turkey. Then, poke the turkey 6 to 12 times to fill the holes with honey. Next, put the turkey in the oven for 5 minutes at 300. Then, take the turkey and season it with the seasons you want. Then, surround the turkey with eggs and stuff it.
Zachary
How I think you should roast a turkey. You should get a turkey and then put turkey seasoning on it and then put it in the oven and preheat it. Next, you should keep it in the oven for four hours and while its cooking you should set the table with mashed potatoes, gravy, and healthy foods. When it’s done, take it out. Then, put it in the fridge and then buy all that you need for your feast. Then when you’re done shopping, put everything into the fridge. Finally, when it’s Thanksgiving day take the stuff out of the fridge and then cook it. Get the table set up with all of your foods you bought for your feast.
Nathan
First, you go to the store and buy a turkey. Next, you put it in the oven for 30 minutes. Then, you season the turkey. Finally, you eat the turkey.
Brody
First, you have to kill the turkey. Then you got to clean the turkey like eyes, guts, brains, and the heart. Next, roast the turkey and roast it for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Put salt or pepper and melt the butter for 1 minute and then you are done.
Niko
First, you have to buy it. Next, you put it in the oven for 5 hours set at 350 degrees. Then, you take it out of the oven and let it cool off. Finally, you put stuffing on the turkey and serve it.
Emery
