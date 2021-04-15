Hubbart is BankWest’s new Pierre regional president

Andy Hubbart has been named regional president at BankWest in Pierre. He will manage the bank’s two Pierre branches, as well as the Kennebec and Kadoka locations. His duties include supervision of retail, agricultural and commercial banking.
Former Pierre Regional President Terry Fitzke was promoted to the head of lending for the entire BankWest organization.
“Andy’s years of experience as a business development officer will make him an excellent leader for the Pierre area,” said Charles Burke, chairman/president/CEO BankWest. BankWest is a full-service, independent community bank with 17 branches in 14 S.D. communities, including Pierre.
Hubbard, a native of Brandon, has 18 years of banking experience, including a background in agribusiness and commercial lending. He is a 2003 graduate of South Dakota State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business economics. His Masters of Business Administration degree is from the University of South Dakota in 2018.
When he is not working, Hubbard hunts, fishes and spends time with family - wife Katie and son Camden.
