PIERRE – A letter, written 200 years ago, sent by frontiersman and explorer Hugh Glass in June 1823, conveyed the death of a comrade and described the first recorded act of Christian worship in South Dakota.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Glass was known as a rugged adventurer, hunter, and fur trader. In the spring of 1823, he joined General William Ashley’s Missouri River Expedition.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Load comments