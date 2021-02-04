More than 20 people filled the room for the Monday Hughes County Commission meeting, during which commissioners hosted a public hearing regarding a garage approach constructed by Donald and Karen Mentele in the Spring Creek area, which is roughly 15 miles northwest of Pierre.
Though the housing area in question is officially off of 117 Linnell St., the individual lot purchased years ago by the Menteles has its garage facing the county road. According to a brief prepared by County Manager Kevin Hipple, an approach permit was approved in December by the Highway Superintendent. After the permit was approved, the Menteles installed a 40-foot culvert, gravel and crushed asphalt.
However, officials then discovered the permit seems to conflict with county regulations. County ordinance limits approaches to two per half mile on each side of the road.
There are already six approaches in this half mile.
Access from individual lots within a subdivision onto a county road is not permitted, yet such an access already exists in the subdivision. The ordinances are in place because backing out of a garage area directly onto a county road is considered a safety hazard. Commissioners have agreed speeding is common in this area.
There were no written or vocal opponents to speak up during the hearing.
According to Hipple, if the commissioners agreed to the Mentele request, other landowners are waiting in line with similar requests, which means commissioners would have then set a precedent.
After testimony and a closed-door executive session, the commissioners said the Menteles had to discuss widening their approach so it would join as one with their neighbor’s approach. Then, the Menteles would have to get back with the commissioners.
The neighbors in question - the Schuhs - were sitting directly behind the Menteles during the meeting and had testified in favor of the Mentele driveway. Either the two neighbors had to reach an agreement or the variance request would be denied.
Officially, the commissioners postponed acting on the variance request until the Menteles get back to the commissioners.
In other county business, Jordan Lamb, general manager for Oahe Electric Cooperative, received permission from the commissioners to apply for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant. It would be used to mitigate future hazard problems by burying electric cable that is currently strung from electric poles in the Gray Goose region. The grant has to have a government entity, such as the county, act as the operating subrecipient or intermediary. If, after next December, the application for up to $600,000 is granted, then FEMA would pay 75% and the state and Oahe Electric would pay the rest. Hughes County would pay nothing, and could even get 5% for being the intermediary; but the county runs the chance of being audited, but according to Lamb the Oahe Electric would pay for the audit if it happens.
