The first order of business for the January 4 meeting of the Hughes County Commission was the swearing-in of Sheriff Darin Johnson and Commissioners Tom Rounds and Randy Brown. Preceding was Circuit Court Judge Christina Klinger. Commissioners hold four-year terms. Reappointed to their positions were Rob Fines as Emergency Manager, Melissa Flottmeyer as Equalization Director, Rob Brunmeier as Highway Superintendent, and Greg Hall as Coroner.
The first resolution of the new year listed the salary or wages of all county employees, for transparency “so the public knows who is earning what,” said Commission Chairman Randy Vance. For 2021, everyone received a 3% raise. Some samples from the list include: commissioner — $16,424, county manager — $93,635, to the lowest hourly pay of $17.08 per hour for deputy treasurer.
Johnson received permission to purchase a 2021 Ford Interceptor for just over $37,500, which had already been budgeted. It replaces a 2016 98,000-mile Dodge Durango, which will now be used by the jail deputy.
Rob Fines had already discussed the Emergency Management Agreement with the Stanley County Commissioners, then with the Hughes County Commission. Stanley County will pay $6,975 for 2021 services, which include complying with state and local directives, administrative duties, grant applications and weather watching services.
Though Hughes County has no elections in 2021, the commissioners reestablished a Combined Election Agreement with Pierre School District and the city of Pierre. During any of the entities’ elections, Hughes County equipment is used. Shared payment for the costs of an election is based on how many ballots each entity needs, and then one-third of the costs if all are holding an election.
