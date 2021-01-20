Brendan Thundershield, Sioux Falls, criminal entry of a motor vehicle, 360 days in jail suspended, pay attorney fees, $84 costs.

Amanuel Petros, Chicago, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dale Krueger, Huron, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Terri Morin, Pierre, failure to make a proper stop at a stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chad Johnson, Colton, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ayden Anderson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Vina Youngbear, Harrold, petty theft in the 2nd degree- $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $66 costs.

Alexander Helbig, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Allen Baker, Groton, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nolan Alban, Pierre, failure to make a proper stop at a stop intersection, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $83 fines, $157 costs.

Jordan Reiss, Pierre, failure to make a proper stop at a stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Caleb Martinmaas, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Toni Ladeaux, Pierre, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 29 days in jail and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $300 restitution.

Hollie Ziegler, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bryan Wiseman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jordan Opp, Redfield, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Phillip Campbell, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lawsin Jones, speeding on other roadways, careless driving, $208 fines, $157 costs.

James Auch, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Snowy Firecloud, Mobridge, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.

Tyler Oestreich, Glenpool, Oklahoma, vehicle equipment violation, speeding on a state highway, $143 fines, $157 costs.

Cutter Hammersley, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Michael Bartels, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chad Eagle, Woonsocket, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cole Burgman, Houston, Texas, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

