Dena Baker, West Fargo, North Dakota, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brendan Thundershield, Sioux Falls, grand theft — more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01, habitual offender — 1 or 2 prior felonies, 13 year in the penitentiary with 7 suspended and 68 days credited, pay attorney fees, $106.50 costs, $480 restitution.
Kade Larson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dominic Rodriquez, Tempe, Arizona, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Perry Ferguson, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eugenia Ponca, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Christopher Williamson, Spearfish, possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $350 fines, $155 costs.
Sarah Foster, Pine Plains, New York, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Peyton Westergran, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Cami Shouldis, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
John Bartels, Hemingford, Nebraska, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Edwin Cook, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Breelyn Cowan, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Didier, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joel Hooper, Roseburg, Oregon, possession of two ounces of marijuana or less, 9 days in jail suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Daly Beck, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Scott Kronschnabel, Pierre unlawful possession of small game/fish, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Travis Lopour, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ramona Rattling Leaf, Pierre, following too closely, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gabe Dubois, Pierre, grand theft — more than $1,000 and less than/equal to $2,500, habitual offender — 1 or 2 prior felonies, 5 years in the penitentiary, pay attorney fees, $106.50 costs.
Walter Jennings, Blunt, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ronald Adair, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Brady Gere, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ava Flottmeyer, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Raina Two Lance, St. Francis, speeding on other roadways, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), failure to use child passenger restraint system, $114 fines, $78.50 costs.
Jesse Toof, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
