Court reports from Hughes and Stanley counties are printed when they are received.

Trey Chavez, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Laine Quisenberry, Ft. Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shane Anderson, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, file a written plan of how to prevent situation by 6-1-2021, anger classes completed prior to sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $68.50 costs.

Dillinger Mueller, Onida, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fines.

Dalton Decker, Pierre, limitation on tree stands, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.

Larry Block, Pierre, open alcoholic bev. container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Levi Clark, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, 10 days in jail suspended, maintain proof of financial responsibility and keep it accessible in vehicle for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mary Provincial, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, no entry to Cowboy Country Stores for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $68.50 costs, $30.96 restitution.

Terry Norgaard, Clear Lake, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brandon Gakin, Kimball, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Steven Valland, Pierre, limitation on tree stands, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.

Dennis Foster, Mellette, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Avery Allison, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Heaven Bruguier, Mitchell, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, poss. two ounces of marijuana or less, 130 days in jail with 68 days suspended and 62 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $175 costs.

Kade Larson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $154 fines, $78.50 costs.

Mitchell Breuer, Vermillion, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kelsy Prellwitz, Sioux Falls, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Wirkus, Black Hawk, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nikaela Trujillo, Pierre, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 120 days in jail with 119 days suspended and 1 day credited, license revoked for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation; progress report; and certificate of completion filed during sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.

Daniel Hackett, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended and 3 days credited, follow all conditions of supervised probation for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mark Leiferman, Pierre, fail to report accident to police officer, 30 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, $500 fine, $78.50 costs.

Angela Comer, Highmore, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $66 costs.

Merlin Voorhees, Onida, violation stopped vehicle w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.

James Patzer, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bradley Taylor, Ft. Pierre, limitation on tree stands, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.

Joseph Lehman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.

Mary Provincial, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $78.50 costs.

Madina Clairmont, Rapid City, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 60 days in jail with 55 suspended and 1 day credited, license revoked for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.

Kenneth Fisher, Junior, Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Marcos Barajah Hernandez, Platte, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jennifer Thompson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments