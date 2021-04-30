Court reports from Hughes and Stanley counties are printed when they are received.
Apolinar Cantu, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cody Dewell, Pierre, no driver’s license, 30 days in jail suspended, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eric Bren, Pierre, failure to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kelly Charron, Wessington Springs, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brooke Edgar, Rockham, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jodi Nafziger, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brian Vanwell, Sioux Falls, driving under the influence-1st offense, 120 days in jail suspended, chemical dependency evaluation and proof of completion filed, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $196.50 costs.
Lanita Cordier, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dean Schlechter, Faulkton, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Arusi Todd, Blunt, driving under the influence-1st offense, license revoked for 30 days, 30 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Maxwell Reid, Johnson Creek, WI, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wendy Chekpa, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Indira Dickson, Aberdeen, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Logan Maddock, Oakes, ND, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jackson Overweg, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Amber Ziegler, Lower Brule, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 60 days, no driving without a valid license, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fines, $157 costs.
Weston Hicks, Pierre, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 120 days in jail with 119 days suspended and 1 day credited, license revoked for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and recommended treatment completed and filed, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $346.50 costs.
Connie Brandon, Timber Lake, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, driving with a suspended license, 45 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $300 fines, $175 costs.
Renee Baade, Pierre, no driver’s license, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Marice Ashley, Harrold, yielding right-of-way to a pedestrian, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Bayle Hanna, Pierre, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tarin James, Pierre, public nuisance, 10 days in jail suspended, must have property cleaned and objects removed by 5-1-2021, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.
Hartincia Siers, Mission, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dennis Lucas, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Robert Vandeputte, Rosholt, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Alberta Olson, Piedmont, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kristal Clark, Chamberlain, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anthony Valazquez, Pierre, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail credited, no contact with the victim for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $40 restitution.
Wendy Chekpa, Pierre, did not obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tiffany Yellowearrings, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 21 suspended and 9 days credited, license revoked for 30 days, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Jerry Wattier, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
