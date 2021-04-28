Court reports from Hughes and Stanley counties are printed when they are received.
Joslyn Cantu, Pierre, failure to make a proper stop, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tasina Belt, Pierre, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seatbelts (3 counts), $75 fines.
Wesley Zilverberg, Pierre, failure to make a proper stop, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Carlena Ponce, Yakima, WA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
William Lovejoy, Pierre, diving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lance Ashley, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tori Rilling, Pierre, no driver’s license, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Rachelle Werdel, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mitchell Austin, Ft. Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Sheehan, Pierre, fail to use child passenger restraint system, seat belt violation, $50 fines.
Marissa Roach, Pierre, failure to make a proper stop, no driver’s license, $108 fines, $157 costs.
Mary Schad, Ft. Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, participate/complete The Victim Impact Panel, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $420 costs.
Tori Rilling, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lanita Cordier, Pierre, intentional damage to property — $400-$1000, 60 days in jail with 58 days suspended and 1 day credited, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs, $400 restitution.
Sage Karber, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle/vessel, 360 days in jail with 316 days suspended and 44 day credited, release 4/13/21 for transportation by the Dept. of Corrections to The Arch, comply with all rules and regulations of the Dept. of Corrections and Board of Pardons and Paroles, abide by law for 1 year, not possess/consume any alcohol/mood altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments or possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received, attend/successfully complete behavioral program at The Arch including and recommended treatment and aftercare, $86.50 costs.
Skylar Fallis, Harrold, throw match/burning object from vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Christian Bishop, Ft. Thompson, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anthony Hilzendeger, Rapid City, improper operation while overtaking vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Timothy Pickner, Pierre, fail to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, 40 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, no driving without a valid permit/license, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fines, $157 costs.
Amber Ziegler, Lower Brule, open alcoholic bev. container accessible in vehicle, 30 days in jail suspended, no driving without a valid license, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marcel Jewett, Junior, Pierre, poss. of two oz. of marijuana or less, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding on other roadways, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended and 2 days credited, license suspended for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $629 fines, $332 costs.
Toumana Begay, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cody Dewell, Pierre, no driver’s license, 30 days suspended, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Renee Sears, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jesika Benson, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kaitlyn Heuer, Sioux Falls, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tiffany Yellowearrings, Pierre, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 15 days in jail suspended, no entry to Walgreens for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Austyn Langdeau, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
