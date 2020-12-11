Kaleb Fischer, Pierre, violate parking lot requirements, $110 fine, $62.50 costs.

Tyler Wood, Pierre, not wearing a lifejacket, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Charlene Luns, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Dycus, North Little, Ark., speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Molseed, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Felicia Scott, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offence, no driver’s license, open alcoholic bev container, 75 days in jail with 71 days suspended and credit for 1 day, license revoked for 30 days, complete chemical dependency test, neither consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $403.50 costs.

Sheila Lee, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Calvin Frederick, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Xander Onestar, Sioux Falls, theft of lost/mislaid property, 30 days in jail suspended, must abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs, $650 restitution.

Chance Stager, Fort Pierre, petty theft -1st degree — more $400, 100 days in jail suspended, must abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $86.50 costs.

Anders Infante, Fort Isabel, Texas, driving under the influence — 1st offence, open alcoholic bev., 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and 1 day credited, license revoked for 30 days, neither consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, must abide by law for 1 year, $350 fine, $325 costs.

Paul Sedlmajer, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, renewal registration during assigned monst, $113 fine, $157 costs.

George Vandel, IV, Sioux Falls, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Billy Hornig, Yale, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jeffrey Lehmberg, Buffalo, Minn., speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cheyenne Gray, Harrold, fail to maintain financial responsibility, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seatbelts, seat belt violation, license suspended for 30 days, must abide by laws for 1 year, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.

Gerardo Sandival, Raymondville, Texas, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

George Fanger, Pierre, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Genaro Parra, Jr., Brownsville, Texas, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $2.20 penalty.

Brittany Litwin, Estelline, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Donald Frost, Gettysburg, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Joseph Marshall, Blunt, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Slater Tople, Fort Pierre, having an altered/invalid license in possession, 30 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, must abide by laws for 6 months, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Kenneth Fischer, Pierre, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, must abide by laws for 1 year, $500 fine, $68.50 costs, $500 restitution.

Krystena Baker, Sioux Falls, driving under influence — 1st offence, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 60 days, submit warrantless search of person/residence/vehicle/property for 6 months, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids for 6 months, no weapons for 6 months, must abide by laws for 1 year, $234.50 costs.

Terrance Dosch, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ole Olson, Albert Lea, Minn., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Todd Ellwein, Frederick, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

David Humphrey, Quinn, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jae Bear Heels, White River, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Christian Uecker, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Glen Greenfield, Sioux Falls, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Andrew Yaeger, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments