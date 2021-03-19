Taylor Longfox, Pierre, fail to stop at accident causing property damage, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fines, $86.50 costs, $350 restitution.

Curtis Peery, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tyler Kamm, Aberdeen, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $576 penalty.

Jordan Caldwell, Princeton, TX, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sean Cihak, Avon, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ashley Morris, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Paul Ottoson, Chester, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chad Redelk, Pierre, no driver’s license, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rio Reeves, Ft. Pierre, didn’t obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tyler Harrowa, Ft. Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shannon Spooner, Watertown, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Patricia Benhiba, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bruce Keegan, Dupree, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jacob Kainz, Pierre, violate parking lot requirements, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Roxann Engel, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Vanzee, Orient, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $26 penalty.

George Sperry, Blunt, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jorge Hawk, Gettysburg, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Terrance Fox, Ft. Thompson, dom. abuse simple assault to intentionally cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and 1 day credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.

Jonathan Schelhaas, Sioux Falls, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Maximos Bigeagle, Ft. Thompson, speeding on a state highway, driving with suspended license, $243 fines, $157 costs.

Lauren Jacobson, Rosemount, MN, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lawrence Bouser, Pierre, no driver’s license, 30 days in jail suspended, no driving without a valid license, abide by law, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cody Odea, Ft. Pierre, driving under the influence - 3rd offense, 2 years in the penitentiary suspended, 4 years probation, license revoked for 1 year, no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare or any drug dealers/dealers/intoxicated persons or anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services for 4 years, take medications as prescribed by a licensed physician for 4 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search/seizure as directed by the Court for 4 years, participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program for 4 years, not possess/consume any alcohol/mood altering substances or alcohol-based establishments, not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received for 4 years, $256.60 costs, $315 restitution.

Mitchell Fox, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault to intentionally cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended and 3 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.

Amber Spottedelk, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 60 days in jail with 57 days suspended and 2 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Olivia Young, Pierre, fail to report accident to police officer, careless driving, $108 fines, $157 costs.

Donald Bergeson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kevin Tvinnereim, Webster, violating out of service order, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cora Flyingby, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended and 3 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.

