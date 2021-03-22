Cameron McKibbon, Babbitt, MN, failure to make a proper stop, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shawn Kenworthy, Pierre, improper parking/handicap, $20 fine, $67.50 costs.

Timothy Morgan, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Quannah Mahkewa, Yuma, AZ, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Joshua Mason, Pierre, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mitchell Gregg, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jorge Hawk, Gettysburg, dom. abuse simple assault recklessly causing bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 2 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $111.50 costs.

Derek Carpio, Pine Ridge, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 239 days in jail with 200 suspended and 39 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $121.50 costs.

Jacob Newton, Presho, driving with revoked license, speeding on other roadways, 60 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $339 fines, $175 costs.

Leui Rush, Ft. Pierre, Elizabeth, CO, truck route violations, $44 fine, $72.50 costs.

Allen Aasby, Pierre, maximum weight per tire width, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Olivia Frederick, Pierre, careless driving, $44 fine, $72.50 costs.

Tyler Leiferman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Joseph Hockett, Winner, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bryan Nurnberger, Southport, CT, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kris Edwards, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Myra Castaway, Pierre, contribute to abuse/neglect/delinquency, 60 days in jail with 57 days suspended and 3 days credited, unsupervised probation for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.

Carly Schoneman, Pierre, escape by prisoner-second degree, 5 years in the penitentiary suspended, pay attorney fees, $121.16 costs.

Rodney Burley, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Deven Davis, Sisseton, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $474 penalty.

Corey Bartlett, Sartell, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dustin Marshall, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nathen Doherty, Pierre, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $96.50 costs.

Garret Gilbertson, Onida, poss. of 2 oz. of marijuana or less, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 130 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $175 costs.

Chad Redelk, Pierre, enter/surreptitiously remain in building, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and 1 day credited, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.

Jessica Grant, Rapid City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Martell Moore, Sheldon, IA, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Veronica Bryant, Dos Palos, CA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Peter Utecht, Redfield, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

William Brehmer, Murphy, TX, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

