Cameron McKibbon, Babbitt, MN, failure to make a proper stop, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shawn Kenworthy, Pierre, improper parking/handicap, $20 fine, $67.50 costs.
Timothy Morgan, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Quannah Mahkewa, Yuma, AZ, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joshua Mason, Pierre, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mitchell Gregg, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jorge Hawk, Gettysburg, dom. abuse simple assault recklessly causing bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 2 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $111.50 costs.
Derek Carpio, Pine Ridge, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 239 days in jail with 200 suspended and 39 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $121.50 costs.
Jacob Newton, Presho, driving with revoked license, speeding on other roadways, 60 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $339 fines, $175 costs.
Leui Rush, Ft. Pierre, Elizabeth, CO, truck route violations, $44 fine, $72.50 costs.
Allen Aasby, Pierre, maximum weight per tire width, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Olivia Frederick, Pierre, careless driving, $44 fine, $72.50 costs.
Tyler Leiferman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joseph Hockett, Winner, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bryan Nurnberger, Southport, CT, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kris Edwards, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Myra Castaway, Pierre, contribute to abuse/neglect/delinquency, 60 days in jail with 57 days suspended and 3 days credited, unsupervised probation for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Carly Schoneman, Pierre, escape by prisoner-second degree, 5 years in the penitentiary suspended, pay attorney fees, $121.16 costs.
Rodney Burley, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Deven Davis, Sisseton, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $474 penalty.
Corey Bartlett, Sartell, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dustin Marshall, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nathen Doherty, Pierre, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $96.50 costs.
Garret Gilbertson, Onida, poss. of 2 oz. of marijuana or less, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 130 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $175 costs.
Chad Redelk, Pierre, enter/surreptitiously remain in building, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and 1 day credited, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Jessica Grant, Rapid City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Martell Moore, Sheldon, IA, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Veronica Bryant, Dos Palos, CA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Peter Utecht, Redfield, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
William Brehmer, Murphy, TX, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
