Scott Dupris, Pierre, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fines, $196.50 costs.
Jaeda Doherty, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, 30 days in jail revoked, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $246.50 costs.
Rodney Burley, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ryan Wedin, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeffrey Rheborg, Pierre, vehicle equipment violation (2 counts), $208 fines, $157 costs.
Susan Rice, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
John Semmler, Pierre, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $2077.50 penalty.
Justin Roberts, Sandy Lake, PA, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kelci Bends, Cherry Creek, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lisa Palmier, Pierre, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II, 5 years in the penitentiary with 5 years suspended and 7 days credited, pay attorney fees, $122.06 costs.
Tyler Goodkill, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 120 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Jerry Vandamme, Gillette, WY, failure to display fuel permit, no alternative permit before moving vehicle, $208 fines, $157 costs.
Michael Oncza, Detroit, MI, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Robin Shortbull, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fines, $78.50 costs.
Aaron Carda, Pierre, no stop on entry, driving with suspended license, $258 fines, $157 costs.
Lucas Jones, Hayes, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gael Johnsen, Wessington, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Derek Ziegler, Pierre, fail to stop at accident causing property damage, fail to report accident to police officer, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fines, $155 costs, $3,050 restitution.
