Kathryn Jones, Gettysburg, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cordell Schlichenmayer, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Austin Doll, Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jaden Griese, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ralph Greer, Marion, ND, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Caven Holley, Ft. Pierre, driving under influence-2nd offense, possess loaded firearm while intoxicated, 180 days in jail with 172 days suspended and 2 days credited, license revoked for 1 year, file chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $700 fines, $343 costs.
Robin Shortbull, Pierre, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail suspended, no entry to WalMart for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $379 restitution.
Christopher Mann, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 44 days suspended and 56 days credited, abide by law, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $111.50 costs.
Alice Sherwood, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fines, $246.50 costs.
Minique Bracha, Mission, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Andrew Spangler, Sioux Falls, failure to yield right of way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Matthew Kurtenbach, Tyndall, dom. abuse — bond — no contact terms — misdemeanor violation of no contact provision, 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended and 3 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.
Tyler Goodkill, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, disorderly conduct, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fines, $180 costs.
Shane Smith, Sioux Falls, habitual offender-3+ prior felonies, grand theft — between $1,000 & $2,501, poss. two ounces of marijuana or less, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 10 years in the penitentiary with 5 years suspended and 115 days credited, 205 days in jail suspended, pay attorney fees, $398.50 costs.
James Beebe, Rapid City, operate trailer/semi-trailer over maximum length/weight, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kieran Smart, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
John Galles, St. Paul, MN, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jacob Gran, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nicole Bowker, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
