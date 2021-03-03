Wyatt St. John, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle/vessel, fail to report accident to police officer, 60 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay DNA testing, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $150 costs.
Stephanie Howard, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, complete chemical dependency evaluation, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $186.50 costs.
Xena Coleman, driving with revoked license, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, license revoked for 30 days, no driving without a valid license, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.
Shane Pease, Pierre, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Shane Buum, Pierre, interference with emergency communications, 60 days in jail with 57 suspended and 3 credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Xena Coleman, Pierre, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail suspended, no driving without a valid license, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Tiffany Fallis, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs, $8.68 restitution.
Philander Ross, Ft. Thompson, driving with suspended license, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 60 days, no driving without a valid driver’s license, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fines, $157 costs.
Patrick Lebeau, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 26 suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Seth Hoffman, Greenwood, SC, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, disorderly conduct, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fines, $175 costs.
Myron Touche, Sr., Sioux Falls, no driver’s license, seat belt violation, 30 days in jail with 16 days suspended and 14 days credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $125 fines, $78.50 costs.
Darice Firecloud, Harrold, driving with suspended license, $204 fines, $78.50 costs.
Tyler Schmidt, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Stephanie McCloud, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joshua Buhler, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sandra Silbernagel, Sloan, IA, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Margaret Nielson, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shawn Urbanski, Holdingford, MN, speeding on other roadways, driving on the wrong side of the road, $132 fines, $157 costs.
Warren Chappelle, Pierre, obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Isiah Hand, Pierre, use of nontransparent material on vehicle window, $25 fine.
Dillon Bruguier, Eagle Butte, driving under the influence — 1st offense,film on front window, 45 days in jail with 44 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $450 fines, $325 costs.
Robert Klinger, Greely, CO, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Warren Chapelle, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kelly Baribeau, Huron, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Trevor Sundahl, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
