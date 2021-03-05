Kevin Hughes, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Daniel Nelson, Freeman, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $92 penalty.
Tyler Marshall, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeffrey Garrett, Montrose, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nathaniel Crissinger, Northrup, MN, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kayla Gall, Brooklyn Park, MN, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Block, Plattsmouth, NE, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Logan Lawrence, Pierre, driving with suspended license, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, no driving allowed without a valid license, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Xena Coleman, Pierre, driving with a revoked license, 60 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, no driving without a license, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Matthew Wagemann, Aberdeen, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 18 suspended and 12 credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Donald Deal, Pierre, theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $66 costs, $100 restitution.
Meranda Boe, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, license suspended for 60 days, absolutely no driving without a valid drivers license for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $750 fine, $157 costs.
Corey Staples, Pierre, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, no driving without a valid driver’s license, abide by law for 6 months, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Elizabeth Beierle, Pierre, parking in a handicapped space, $105 fine, $57.50 costs.
Megan Griffin, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Makayla Aasby, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Matthew Wagemann, Aberdeen, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Samuel Braithwaite, Pierre, permit threatening/harassing telephone calls, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Cade Stover, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Meranda Boe, Pierre, poss. of two oz. of marijuana or less, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 150 days in jail suspended, absolutely no driving without a valid driver’s license for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fines, $271.50 costs.
James Leveille, Madison, IN, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Autumn Hatheway, Pierre, left-turning vehicle-manner of making turn, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Amy Thelen, Sioux Falls, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Quannah Mahkewa, Yuma, AZ, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
