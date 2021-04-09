Richard Ward, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, illegal lane change, 60 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, file chemical dependency evaluation prior to sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $275 costs.
Michael Hatheway, Rapid City, violating out-of-service order, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Christopher Olson, Eagle Butte, fail to use child passenger restraint system, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, seat belt violation, $75 fines.
Joseph Hoffman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Raileyn Myers, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ronna Masteller, Pierre, fail to use child restraint system, $25 fine.
Cayley Bush, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brandon Rattling Leaf, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Kevin Palmer, Sunrise, FL, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Colby Davis, Sioux Falls, open alcoholic bev. container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeanette Bitner, Barstow, CA, speeding on other roadways, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Bonnie Reed, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michelle Beeler, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marcy Kuper, Pierre, didn’t obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joseph Hernandez, Mitchell, open alcoholic bev. container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Justin Beutler, Bismarck, ND, driving off truck route, $60 fine, $72.50 costs.
Cody Odea, Ft. Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 120 days in jail with 119 days suspended and 1 day credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, comply with all conditions of probation, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Kyanne Redwater, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 100 days in jail with 80 days suspended and 19 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Samuel Rancour, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.
Jordan Youngbear, Madison, MN, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rayne Brodkorb, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, film on back window, film on front window, $167 fines, $235.50 costs.
