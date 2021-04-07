Jerry Hanson, Cedar, MN, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chelsey LeCompte, Ridgeview, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Jeremiah Augustine, Pierre, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nealy Oldlodge, Winner, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fines.
Roger Boon, Hull, IA, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nathan Cotts, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cassandra Scareshawk, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and 1 day credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cody Reed, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less (2 counts), 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, no entry to Cowboy Country Store for 2 years, $300 fines, $157 costs, $222.29 restitution.
Sierra Young, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeremy McDaniel, Milford, OH, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chad LaPointe, Junior, Kenel, no driver’s license, speeding on other roadways, $208 fines, $157 costs.
Samuel Flute, Lower Brule, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Diandra Riedl, Pierre, driving vehicle w/o proper exhaust & muffler system, renewal registration during assigned month, $108 fines, $78.50 costs.
Beirnard Johnson, Pierre, limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Caitlyn Schaetzle, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gerald Glines, Highmore, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $534 penalty.
Trevor Sundahl, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Schnetzer, Wolsey, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brandi Grant, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Daniel Busheli Holguin, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Annette Hernandez, Mitchell, driving with a revoked license, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and 1 day credited, license revoked for 30 days, no driving without a valid license for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.