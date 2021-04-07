Jerry Hanson, Cedar, MN, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chelsey LeCompte, Ridgeview, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Jeremiah Augustine, Pierre, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nealy Oldlodge, Winner, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fines.

Roger Boon, Hull, IA, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nathan Cotts, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cassandra Scareshawk, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and 1 day credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cody Reed, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less (2 counts), 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, no entry to Cowboy Country Store for 2 years, $300 fines, $157 costs, $222.29 restitution.

Sierra Young, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jeremy McDaniel, Milford, OH, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chad LaPointe, Junior, Kenel, no driver’s license, speeding on other roadways, $208 fines, $157 costs.

Samuel Flute, Lower Brule, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Diandra Riedl, Pierre, driving vehicle w/o proper exhaust & muffler system, renewal registration during assigned month, $108 fines, $78.50 costs.

Beirnard Johnson, Pierre, limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Caitlyn Schaetzle, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Gerald Glines, Highmore, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $534 penalty.

Trevor Sundahl, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

James Schnetzer, Wolsey, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brandi Grant, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Daniel Busheli Holguin, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Annette Hernandez, Mitchell, driving with a revoked license, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and 1 day credited, license revoked for 30 days, no driving without a valid license for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments