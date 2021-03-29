Shawn Ross, Springfield, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Derrick Comes Flying, Pierre, intentional damage to property — $400-$1000, 90 days in jail with 86 days suspended and 4 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Rhainna Rasch, Pierre, driving with revoked license, 250 days in jail with 243 days suspended and 7 days credited, no driving without valid driver’s license for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Ryan Cook, Lantry, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jace Crane, Pierre, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Cody Kleinschmidt, Pierre speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joshua Latour, Superior, WI, operated a trailer/semi-trailer over maximum length/weight, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Timothy Nemec, Midland, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Earl Howe, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, no entry to Shel’s Gas Stop for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $107 restitution.
Rachel Byrum, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Harsma, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tucker Putzier, Pierre, exhibition driving, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Lawsin Jones, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Chad Johnson, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dolald Dudden, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jill Kenzy, Watertown, grand theft — $1,000-$2,500, $138.20 costs, $2,326.82 restitution.
Dave Larson, Ft. Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Joe Condon, Junior, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 10 days in jail with 6 days suspended and 4 days credited, license suspended for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, abide by law for, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Steven Miller, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $179 fines, $78.50 costs.
Gwendolyn Foote, Pierre, failure to report accident to police officer, $54 fines, $78.50 costs.
Patricia Benhiba, Harrold, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Travis Frost, Ft. Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tatum Tebay, Huron, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Larry Kearns, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dallas Woertink, Watertown, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Constance Taylor, did not obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tyson Burgard, Ft. Pierre, improper parking/handicap (5 counts), $100 fines, $337.50 costs.
