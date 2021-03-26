Isaac Loe, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Slade Badger, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.
Taylor Cook, Presho, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, seat belt violation, $54 fines, $78.50 costs.
Bryanna Redwater, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry to Walmart for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $30.53 restitution.
Bryanna Redwater, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, no entry in Menards for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fines, $78.50 costs, $362.02 restitution.
Kaden Nieman, Philip, film on back window, film on front window, $108 fines, $157 costs.
Jason Mahto, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nicole Young, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Earl Howe, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 13 days suspended and 17 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Cardwell, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Raymon Clown, Junior, Pierre, simple assault against law/public officer, 2 years in the penitentiary suspended, 4 years of probation, submit to warrantless search for 4 years, submit to testing of bodily fluids for 4 years, no contact with anyone deemed detrimental to court services for 4 years, do not possess/consume any alcohol/mood altering substances or enter any alcohol-based establishments and not be present where any controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received for 4 years, pay attorney fees, $106.50 costs.
Bryanna Redwater, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, no driver’s license, 230 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $175 costs.
Demitre Ecoffey, Mitchell, driving under the influence - 1st offense, intentional damage to property - $400-$1000, 120 days in jail with 118 days suspended and 2 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $343 costs, $1,526.40 restitution.
Jason Hammers, Sturgis, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Troy Phillips, Indianola, IA, speeding on other roadways, $99 fines, $78.50 costs.
Aric McKnight, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kim Ulmer, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Amy Johnson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Dwight Gutzmer, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Clairmont, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Devin Rosenblum, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, resisting arrest, 400 days in jail with 396 days suspended and 4 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, abide by law for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $400 fines, $218 costs.
Lisa Gennaro, Keystone, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jason Mahto, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Solomon Bach, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Steven Rapisarda, Custer, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.