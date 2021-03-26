Isaac Loe, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Slade Badger, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.

Taylor Cook, Presho, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, seat belt violation, $54 fines, $78.50 costs.

Bryanna Redwater, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry to Walmart for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $30.53 restitution.

Bryanna Redwater, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, no entry in Menards for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fines, $78.50 costs, $362.02 restitution.

Kaden Nieman, Philip, film on back window, film on front window, $108 fines, $157 costs.

Jason Mahto, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nicole Young, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Earl Howe, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 13 days suspended and 17 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

James Cardwell, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Raymon Clown, Junior, Pierre, simple assault against law/public officer, 2 years in the penitentiary suspended, 4 years of probation, submit to warrantless search for 4 years, submit to testing of bodily fluids for 4 years, no contact with anyone deemed detrimental to court services for 4 years, do not possess/consume any alcohol/mood altering substances or enter any alcohol-based establishments and not be present where any controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received for 4 years, pay attorney fees, $106.50 costs.

Bryanna Redwater, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, no driver’s license, 230 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $175 costs.

Demitre Ecoffey, Mitchell, driving under the influence - 1st offense, intentional damage to property - $400-$1000, 120 days in jail with 118 days suspended and 2 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $343 costs, $1,526.40 restitution.

Jason Hammers, Sturgis, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Troy Phillips, Indianola, IA, speeding on other roadways, $99 fines, $78.50 costs.

Aric McKnight, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kim Ulmer, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Amy Johnson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.

Dwight Gutzmer, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

James Clairmont, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Devin Rosenblum, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, resisting arrest, 400 days in jail with 396 days suspended and 4 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, abide by law for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $400 fines, $218 costs.

Lisa Gennaro, Keystone, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jason Mahto, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Solomon Bach, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Steven Rapisarda, Custer, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments