Edward Dodds, Hart, Mich., speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Christopher Gutierrez, Serafina, N.M., speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Taylor Wilson, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shane Anderson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Theresa Cruz-Navarro, Fort Thompson, operator assures passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (4 offenses), $100 fines.
Leon Stueve, Albany, Minn., speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sierra Young, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Angela Spider, Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, replaced windows with other than safety glass, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.
Donald Bergeson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Taylor Cook, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alcohol by a minor, license suspended for 30 days, 459 days in jail suspended and 61 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $375 costs.
Samuel Charger, Fort Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brian Bond, Overbrook, Kan., speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ashley Kingdon, Huron, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Austin Rolf, Pierre, littered from vehicle or transported it to rest area, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nolan Alban, Pierre, reckless driving, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $86.50 costs.
Gideon Mendoza, Eagle Butte, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Collin Shawl, Casa Grande, Ariz., violating out of service order, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Austin Goss, Bloomington, Ind., speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Philip Middendorf, Alexandria, Minn., overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $11,295 penalty.
Tyler Wood, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, exhibition driving, $153 fines, $157 costs.
Justyce Murphy, Pierre, unauthorized use of a vehicle by restricted licensee, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 18, $83 fines, $137 costs.
Cleo Hairyshirt, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 19 days in jail suspended and 1 day credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Vilas Fire Cloud, Pierre, possession of two ounces of marijuana or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fines, $151.50 costs.
Danie Strough, Wessington Springs, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs, $1,120 penalty.
Xenia Ironroad, Bismarck, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
