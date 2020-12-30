Brandon Harrison, Pierre, resisting arrest, 90 days in jail with 84 suspended and 6 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

Darius St. John, Pierre, attempted aggravated assault-bodily injury with indifference to human life, driving under the influence-1st. offence, 7 years in the penitentiary suspended, 5 years supervised probation, 360 days in jail with 72 credited, license suspended for 30 days, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids, must not possess/consume any alcohol/mood altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments, not possess/consume/be present where controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used without a current prescription, not enter gambling establishments, reside in a sober home, obtain GED, pay attorney fees, $243 costs, $285.01 restitution.

Chelsey Meier, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Daniel McCormick, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brody Schatz, Gettysburg, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Aibin Lin, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Logan Chase, Fort Pierre, film on front window, film on back window, $108 fines, $157 costs.

Dana Walters, Egan, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Vernon Merritt Jr., Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bar/alcohol-based establishments, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kyanna Redwater, Pierre, simple assault negligently causes bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 67 suspended and 33 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.

Jordan Wakeman, Pierre, escape by prisoner-2nd degree, 5 years in the penitentiary with 4 suspended, pay attorney fees, $106.50 costs.

Jeremy Smith, Carrollton, Missouri, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rocky Highelk, Pierre, using electronic device while driving, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dylan Zottarelli, Wallkill, New York, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nellie Boneshirt, Pierre, domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 77 suspended and 13 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $111.50 costs.

Samantha Zeltinger, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Andrew Aleman, Lubbock, Texas, speeding on other roadways, no drivers license, $113 fines, $157 costs.

Lance Roberts, Pierre, disobey traffic signs-not stop, $44 fine, $72.50 costs.

Warren Chappelle, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kenneth Forst, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Alex Zimmerman, Camden, South Carolina, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Marty Crow, Fort Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offence, 60 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana, no frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, $250 fine, $391.50 costs.

Julia Marks, Harrold, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with a suspended (not revoked) license, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 60 days, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fines, $157 costs.

Jordan Wakeman, Pierre, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedule I/II, 5 years in the penitentiary with 4 suspended, pay attorney fees, $122.08 costs.

Tawny Lennon, Ephrata, Washington, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.

Spencer Davis, Pierre, film on front window, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jun Lu, Long Beach, California, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Derek Jensen, Bruno, Minnesota, speeding on other roadways, no drivers license, $133 fines, $157 costs.

Lonnie Brichacek, Motley, Minnesota, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Douglas Iverson, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Justine Redwater, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail with 25 suspended and 5 credited, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Billie Steffen, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $44 fines, $68.50 costs.

Joseph Ducheneaux, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Timothy Woodring, Redfield, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kami Konop, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Anthony Steely, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Allia Swallow, Okreek, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

George Christopulos, Sioux Falls, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

