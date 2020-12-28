  • Payge Schmidt, Huron, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Jamie Fischer, Colorado Springs, Colo., speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Nickalous Gerjets, Brookings, log book violation, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • James Cutshaw, Huron, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Sara Brusseau, Pierre, failure to renew registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Miguel Zaldivar, Houston, Texas, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Nicholas Seidell, Watertown, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Zachary Redinger, Willow Lake, speeding on a state highway, operating a vehicle with a cracked windshield, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.

  • Anna Brodkorb, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 3 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $68.50 costs, $7.08 restitution.

  • James Ellenbecker, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Ryan Werdel, Ree Heights, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Timothy Remele, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Melissa Snow, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Nakay Lucero, Blunt, voil stopped veh w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights, driving with suspended (not revoked) license, $474 fines, $157 costs.

  • Sherri Cass, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Sara Anderson, Dilworth, Minn., speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, 78.50 costs.

  • Morlan Swan, Rapid City, driving with suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fine, $157 costs.

  • Vernon Merritt, Pierre, simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 56 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume or possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

  • Paul Stromstad, Fertile, Minn., speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Jason Clinton, Decorah, Iowa, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Curt Curtis, Pierre, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.

  • Johanna Long Chase, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Lance Perry, Blunt, obey traffic device unless directed by policeman, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Tyrell Herren, Pierre, reckless driving, 90 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, possession of alcohol by minor, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume or possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $275 costs.

  • Richard Gregory, Osceola, Wisc., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Margaret Mall, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Charles Fasthorse, Pierre, aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon, 10 years in the penitentiary with 3 years suspended and 89 days credited, pay attorney fees, $151.75 costs.

  • Scott Williams, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 3 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $65 fine, $72.50 costs.

  • Julia Marks, Harrold, driving with suspended (not revoked) license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding on a state highway, 50 days in jail with 45 suspended, license suspended for 60 days, abide by law for 1 year, $479 fines, $235.50 costs.

  • Kelsey Roubideaux, Pierre, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I/II, 5 years in the penitentiary with 3 suspended, pay attorney fees, $122.06 costs.

  • Brandon Harrison, Pierre, resisting arrest, 90 days in jail with 84 suspended and 6 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

  • Darius St John, Pierre, attempted aggravated assault-bodily injury with indifference to human life, driving under the influence-1st. offence, 7 years in the penitentiary suspended, 5 years supervised probation, 360 days in jail with 72 credited, license suspended for 30 days, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids, must not possess/consume any alcohol/mood altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments, not possess/consume/be present where controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used without a current prescription, not enter gambling establishments, reside in a sober home, obtain GED, pay attorney fees, $243 costs, $285.01 restitution.

  • Chelsey Meier, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments