Lane Vocu, New Town, ND, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Julie Jeffries, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Carter Slamka, St. Johns, MI, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gregory Stock, Thibodaux, LA, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bianca Pelkey, Arthur, NE, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Tyler Bawdon, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.
Tayne Bohman, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Arunkumar Patel, Sioux Falls, failure to make a proper stop, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clarence Hodgkiss, Pierre, driving under the influence — 3rd offense, $256.50 costs.
Kaitlyn Goodlow, Mandan, ND, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.
Marissa Roach, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dustin Kracht, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michelle Lussier, Redby, MN, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wendell Burtz, Winner, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tamara Erickson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Karla Bridger, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, dom. abuse — violation of conditional bond, 400 days in jail with 200 days suspended and 200 credited, submit to 2x daily PBTs, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $218 costs.
Trevor Devitt, Rapid City, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Steven Winlock, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.
Lisa Rodriguez, Pierre, simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $86.50 costs.
Lucas Huckins, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Aloysius Hodgkiss, Pierre, careless driving, $44 fine, $72.50 costs.
Kianna Payer, Armour, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harvey Sheehan, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marquita Standfast, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Trevor Radmore, Trumann, AR, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Solem, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Charles Skipworth, Wilmore, KY, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jerome Turner, St. Lawrence, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $20 penalty.
Misty Hunter, Box Elder, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Devon Flottmeyer, Pierre, failure to make proper stop, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sue Ann Keintz, Santa Monica, CA, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aubrey Gruba, Pierre, petty theft 1st degree-more than $400, 100 days in jail suspended, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, Abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $96.50 costs, $817.34 restitution.
Isaac Lucero, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.
Susan Baker, Pierre, speeding in school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.