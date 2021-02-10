Lane Vocu, New Town, ND, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Julie Jeffries, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.

Carter Slamka, St. Johns, MI, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Gregory Stock, Thibodaux, LA, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bianca Pelkey, Arthur, NE, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Tyler Bawdon, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.

Tayne Bohman, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Arunkumar Patel, Sioux Falls, failure to make a proper stop, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Clarence Hodgkiss, Pierre, driving under the influence — 3rd offense, $256.50 costs.

Kaitlyn Goodlow, Mandan, ND, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.

Marissa Roach, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dustin Kracht, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michelle Lussier, Redby, MN, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Wendell Burtz, Winner, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tamara Erickson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Karla Bridger, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, dom. abuse — violation of conditional bond, 400 days in jail with 200 days suspended and 200 credited, submit to 2x daily PBTs, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $218 costs.

Trevor Devitt, Rapid City, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Steven Winlock, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.

Lisa Rodriguez, Pierre, simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $86.50 costs.

Lucas Huckins, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Aloysius Hodgkiss, Pierre, careless driving, $44 fine, $72.50 costs.

Kianna Payer, Armour, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Harvey Sheehan, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Marquita Standfast, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Trevor Radmore, Trumann, AR, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Solem, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Charles Skipworth, Wilmore, KY, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jerome Turner, St. Lawrence, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $20 penalty.

Misty Hunter, Box Elder, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Devon Flottmeyer, Pierre, failure to make proper stop, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sue Ann Keintz, Santa Monica, CA, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Aubrey Gruba, Pierre, petty theft 1st degree-more than $400, 100 days in jail suspended, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, Abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $96.50 costs, $817.34 restitution.

Isaac Lucero, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.

Susan Baker, Pierre, speeding in school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.

