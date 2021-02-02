  • Donna Snodgrass, Pierre, improper highway entry, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Tyler Schwartz, Ipswich, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Corina Repman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Calvin Obago, Pierre, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $121.50 costs.

  • George Honeywell, Pierre, hunting in the wrong unit, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.

  • Kade Van Dusseldorp, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Miles Bonham, Pierre, left turning vehicle failed to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Joel Anderson, Foreman, N.D., speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Larry Piatz, Towner, N.D., speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Jonathon Smith, Gregory, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Wacinhiwasteewi Bearstops, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, dom. abuse simple assault to cause bodily harm, 2 years in jail with 590 days suspended and 140 credited, follow all conditions of supervised probation, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fines, $243 costs.

  • Derek Miles, Conde, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Owen Todd, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Amber Ziegler, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, no stop on entry from alley/driveway/private road, $258 fines, $157 fines.

  • Keller Herman, Pierre, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Jocelyn Vasquez, Las Vegas, Nevada, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Sharice Jewett, Harrold, obey traffic device unless directed by policeman, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Donald Bush, Salt Lake City, Utah, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Georgette Fire Thunder, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

  • Justin Corrales, Levelland, Texas, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

  • Tanner Foth, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

  • Trave Laroche, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, did not renew registration during the assigned month, $258 fines, $157 costs.

  • Joshua Rydberg, Pierre, purchased/received/consumed/possessed tobacco under 21, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $54 fines, $78.50 costs.

  • Milo Bullbear, Pierre, simple assault against law enforcement officer/public officer, 5 years in the penitentiary with 3 years suspended and 139 days credited, pay attorney fees, $116.50 costs.

