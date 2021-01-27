Harold Bucher, Kenosha, Wisconsin, log book violation, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Megan Azure, Aberdeen, no drivers license, right turning vehicle required to keep right, $108 fines, $157 costs.
Anthony Wisespirit, Pierre, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 90 days in jail suspended and 10 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.
John Graham, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer,60 days in jail with 50 days in jail suspended and 10 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.
John Goan, Bozeman, Montana, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Casey Fette Sr., Pierre, abuse/cruelty minor-less 7 yrs of age, 15 years in the penitentiary suspended with 60 days in jail in lieu of pen tim (credit for 39 days served), 15 years supervised probation, must not possess/consume any alcohol/mood altering substances or enter alcohol-based based establishments, not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a prescription, not participate in games of chance/enter gambling establishments for 15 years, no contact with anyone under the age of 18/anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare/known drug users/dealers/intoxicated persons/anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services for 15 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids as directed by the Court/Court Services Officer/law enforcement officer for 15 year, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search/seizure as directed by the Court/any Court Services Officer/law enforcement officer and be responsible for all costs for 15 years, participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program until further order of the Court or Court Services and be responsible for all costs for 15 years, pay attorney fees, $108.50 costs.
Travis Gere, Box Elder, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 1 year of unsupervised probation, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $164.70 costs.
Denton Heisler, Pierre, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, obstructing police/jailer/firefighter, 120 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $800 fines, $175 costs.
Brent Seamons, Mapleton, Utah, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marty Hale, Eagle Butte, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Cade Stover, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Cody Slowinski, Blooming Prairie, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $1,116 penalty.
Alyssa Schaefbauer, Pierre, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fines.
Kiantas McNeal, Pierre, possession of a firearm with a prior felony drug conviction, 2 years in the penitentiary with 1 suspended and 40 days credited, pay attorney fees, $106.50 costs.
Jameson Rancour, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Julie Huwe, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Toni McMillan, Neligh, Nebraska, possession of two ounces of marijuana or less, 30 days in jail with 29 days in jail suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.
Jamie Big Eagle, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Samuel Hand, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ashli Beckel, Aberdeen, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, seat belt violation, 30 days in jail with 29 days in jail suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, $125 fines, $96.50 costs.
Todd Wagner, St. Lawrence, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Grant Dillon, Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Misty Gossman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Robert Propst, Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $34 fine, $78.50 costs.
Izebellea Garreaux, Pierre, possession of controlled substances in schedules III or IV, 2 years in the penitentiary suspended and 23 days credited, 4 years of supervised probation, pay attorney fees, $107.20 costs.
Kaden Pazour, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, careless driving, $208 fine, $157 costs.
Joseph Fanger, Blunt, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.
Earl Peneaux, Rosebud, traffic in/substitute plates, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Clay Ambach, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Wahl, Pierre, dom. abuse aggravated assault — bodily injury with dangerous weapon, 15 years in the penitentiary with 3 years suspended and 316 days credited, comply with all rules and regulations of the Department of Corrections and Board of Pardons and Paroles, pay attorney fees, $151.75 costs, $540 restitution.
Lori Sween, Arlington, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Amy Pritzkau, Pierre, contribute to abuse/neglect/delinquency, 160 days in jail suspended, must no possess/consume any alcohol/mood altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments, not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Marques Goodlow, Bear Creek, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.