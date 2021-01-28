Trever Wheelhouse, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Amanda Vogel, Pierre, obey traffic device unless directed by policeman, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Larry Haukaas, Pierre, possession of two ounces of marijuana or less, 30 days in jail with 29 days in jail suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Owen Tincup, Pierre, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail suspended with 59 days in jail suspended and 1 day credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, 96.50 costs.
Duane Hand, Midland, limited exemption to certain vehicles hauling ag products, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $576 penalty.
Kenton Romero, Dupree, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail with 24 days in jail suspended and 6 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Yesway for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs, $2.49 restitution.
Antonio Neadeau possession of alcohol by a minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Johnna Hacker, Mission, operating a vehicle with a cracked windshield, $25 fine.
Bobbie Garcia, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 days in jail suspended and 1 day credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Norman Parkin, Lodi, California, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michelle Loffelmacher, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Spencer Lucas, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kary Shaw, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, 78.50 costs.
Samuel Sterling, Pierre, failure to make a proper stop at a stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nathan Munce, Fort Pierre, disseminate material harmful to minors, 1 year in jail suspended and 1 day credited, unsupervised probation for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $86.50 costs.
Carla Reed, Fort Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.
Patrick Lajoie, Evanston, Wyo., log book violation, $104 fine, 78.50 costs.
Sara Leesman, Pierre, certain operators required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Ashley Zoss, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Susan Ruiz, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jacob Fratzke, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Reginald Prewitt, Rangly, Colo., ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 30 days in jail with 29 days in jail suspended and 1 day credited, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Eric Moran, Mission, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 fine, 30 days in jail suspended, submit to a PBT and UA at the request of court or any law enforcement officer for 1 year, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search/seizure as directed by the court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs, $250 restitution.
Lisa Reynolds-Garitano, Rosebud, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Billie Shaw, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jeffrey Johnson, Albany, Ore., speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kyle Wheeler, Brandon, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Isaac Heymans, Pierre, failure to possess CDL/permit or drive a cmv w/o proper endor, overweight on axle, $208 fines, $137 costs, $50 penalties.
Soloman Longchase, Pierre, disorderly conduct, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 230 days in jail with 99 days in jail suspended and 131 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, pay attorney fees, $707.65 costs, $61.67 restitution.
Ryan Anderson, Hawley, Minn., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
George McFarland, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Huey Shipman, Elk City, Okla., seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Bryan Bonhorst, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gage Taylor, Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicles, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, $108 fines, $157 costs.
Hughes County Court Reports : Oct. 28 through Nov. 20 (continued)
