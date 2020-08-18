According to Kevin Hipple, manager Hughes County, in 2014, the Hughes County Commission authorized modifications and updates to the original Courthouse (built in 1935) heating system by converting the steam system to a new hydronic heating system. At the completion of the project in November of 2014, the new system was not appropriately heating several rooms and areas within the Courthouse.
After numerous attempts to remedy the ongoing heating issues, an independent engineering firm was hired to address these ongoing heating concerns. The new engineering firm recommended additional design improvements and construction to adequately heat the Courthouse. The Commission approved the remedial project which ultimately cost approximately $287,111.98 for both the design and construction work. Allied Plumbing was the low responsible bidder on the remedial project, completing the additional construction work on the heating system.
In May of 2019, the Hughes County Commission requested Attorney Marty Jackley to review the heating design issues and to file any necessary lawsuit on Hughes County’s behalf against the design professionals for the heating issues experienced in the Courthouse. On May 15, 2019, a lawsuit was filed for breach of contract and professional negligence against the original design firm.
After completing most of the discovery phase of litigation, both parties have determined that settlement in the amount of $250,000.00 payable to Hughes County for the remedial work was a fair and reasonable resolution to this litigation. As part of the settlement, the design professionals have agreed to the payment of $250,000.00 to resolve these disputed claims, but have not admitted any liability.
“The Hughes County Commissioners have worked hard to conserve taxpayer dollars in improving our Hughes County Courthouse. This litigation and settlement address the issues surrounding the original design and the costs of the ultimate remedial construction to improve the temperature conditions throughout the Courthouse. This settlement was in the best interests of Hughes County residents.” said Attorney Marty Jackley.
“The County Commission is satisfied with this settlement and feel that we have served the needs of our building and our county residents,” said County Commission Norm Weaver. “Thank you to all the parties involved in this process in helping us reach a resolution.”
