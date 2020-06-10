On 5/18, title to Lot A-R3 in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Deryn Beck, Pierre, to Robert & Christie Richardson, Rapid City, for $15,000.
On 5/18, title to Lot A-R4 in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Daly Beck, Pierre, to Robert & Christie Richardson, Rapid City, for $15,000.
On 5/18, title to Lot 2, Crested Ridge Addition was transferred from Edwards Properties, LLC, Pierre, to Deryn Beck, Pierre, for $25,000.
On 5/18, title to Lot 1, King Addition was transferred from Heather Schreiner Ray & Richard Ray, Pierre, to Shelly Isburg, Pierre, for $158,000.
On 5/18, title to Lot 1, Blk 14, Bartels Second Subdivision was transferred from MAT&T Rentals, LLC, Pierre, to Cody Mattheis & Bridgett Mann, Pierre, for $200,000.
On 5/18, title to Lots 3R, 4 & 6, Medicine Knoll Creek Subdivision was transferred from Donovan & Cassandra Dekrey, Sioux Falls, to Lynn Tesar-Stots, Blunt, for $398,000.
On 5/21, title to Lots 16-18, Blk 1, Wells 2nd Addition, Pierre (208 N. Jefferson) was transferred from Michael & Shelley Lemieux, Bismarck, ND, to Brittany Kost, Pierre, for $235,100.
On 5/22, title to SE4SE4SE4 Sec. 32-112-79 was transferred from Lenny & Danielle Degenstein, Pierre, to Justin & Morgan Nieman, Pierre, for $230,000.
On 5/22, title to Lot 18-4, Shamrock Commercial Addition was transferred from Thomas Maher, Pierre, to All American Storage, LLC, Pierre, for $90,508.
On 5/22, title to Lot 1A & N2 Lot 2A, Pleasant View Second Subdivision, Pierre (515 N. Poplar) was transferred from Audra Evans, Pierre, to Jeremy & Wendy Johnson, Pierre, for $225,000.
On 5/26, title to Lot 18, E2 Lots 19-20, & W6’ Lot 21, Blk 124, Wells 2nd Addition, Pierre was transferred from Lois Schmidt, Pierre, to Sanda Schmidt, Pierre, for $20,000.
On 5/26, title to Lots 10-11, Blk 47, Park Addition, Pierre was transferred from Lois Schmidt, Pierre, to Sandra Schmidt, Pierre, for $20,000.
On 5/28, title to an undivided ½ interest in SE4 Sec. 10-112-78 & S2 Sec. 35-112-78 was transferred from Russell Spaid, Sioux Falls, to Rocky Spaid, Pierre, for $800,000.
On 5/27, title to W85’ Lots 21-24, Blk 14, Ustick & Prentice Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jason & Rebecca Hancock, Meridian, ID, to Amanda & Justin Work, Pierre, for $288,000.
On 5/29, title to Lots 22-24, Blk 9, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Matthew & Jessica Flett, Rapid City, to Maximillian & Suzanne Wetz, Pierre, for $300,000.
On 5/29, title to Lot 3, Blk 5, Ulmen’s Addition, Pierre (1109 Lakewood Dr.) was transferred from Maurice & Paula Hurd, Pierre, to Gene & Gloria Fastnacht, Wessington Springs, for $360,000.
On 5/29, title to Lot 13, Blk 2, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Brittnie Adamson, Pierre, to Kelly Sweetman, Pierre, for $140,000.
On 5/29, title to Lot 5, Blk 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jessika Simon, Pierre, to James Myers & Bree Oatman, Pierre, for $163,000.
