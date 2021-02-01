On 12/14, title to Lots 5 and 6, Blk. 48, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Megan Borchert, Sioux Falls, to Autumn Deering and Bryan Schofield, Pierre, for $167,000.
On 12/14, title to Lots 1-3 ex. R57’, Blk. 29, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Ronald Lutz, Pierre, to Mikayla Hardy, Pierre, for $159,000.
On 12/14, title to Lot 3, Blk. 1, Oahe Addition, Pierre was transferred from Tom Roseland, Pierre, to Roseland Properties and Material Management, Gettysburg, for $65,000.
On 12/15, title to the N13’ of Lot 21, all Lots 22-24 less N19’ of Lot 24, Blk. 14, Wright and Templeton Addition, Pierre (312 S. Grant Ave), was transferred from Hughes County Sheriff, Pierre, to LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Oklahoma City, for $112,311.23.
On 12/15, title to Lots 1-6, Blk. 21, Stebbins Second Addition, (309 N. Commercial Ave.) Blunt was transferred from Hughes County Sheriff, Pierre, to Freedom Mortgage Corp., Mount Laurel, N.J., for $48,000.
On 12/15, title to Lot 6, Highlands Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from Dede Fasken, Paris, Texas, to Kevin and Michele Richter, Pierre, for $308,000.
On 12/15, title to Lot 14, Blk. 7, Oahe Addition, Pierre was transferred from Vernon and Gloria Bump Living Trust, Sioux Falls, to Craig and Anita Bump, Pierre, for $245,000.
On 12/16, title to Lots 14 and 15, Blk. 106, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Stevan Brown, Fort Pierre, to Darnall Enterprises LLC., Pierre, for $138,000.
On 12/16, title to Lot 9 and rear 65’ of Lot 10, Blk. 10, Third Railway Addition (112 S. Yankton), Pierre was transferred from Buell and Maxine Maberry, Pierre, to Darnall Enterprises LLC., Pierre, for $250,000.
On 12/17, title to Lots 25 and 26, Blk. 2, Ustick’s Subdivision of Bosler’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Clara Shelbourn, Pierre, to Anita Fuoss, Pierre, for $170,000.
On 12/17, title to Lot 29, Beck’s Residential Lots, Pierre was transferred from B&B Equipment, Pierre, to Kenneth and Jill Edgmon, Pierre, for $15,000.
On 12/17, title to Lot 28, Becks Residential Lots was transferred from Kenneth and Ladel Jankord, Black Hawk, to David Panzer Jr., and Patricia Panzer, Pierre, for $15,000.
On 12/17, title to Lot 2, Blk. 1, Bosler’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jerry and Carol Bush, Pierre, to Rakefet and Patrick Gruetze, Pierre, for $245,000.
On 12/17, title to Lot 7, Blk. 2, Oahe Addition, Pierre was transferred from Lesley and Dale Farmen, Pierre, to Krislyn Norgaard, Pierre, for $160,000.
On 12/17, title to SW4SW4 of Sec 16-112-75,the NE4 and E2SE4 of Sec. 20-112-75 was transferred from Marlene Mercer, Huron, to D&T Mercer Partnership, Blunt, for $600,000.
On 12/17, title to Lot 3, Blk. 1, Capitol Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Randall Bowman, Pierre, to Dale and Lesley Farmen, Pierre, for $360,000.
On 12/18, title to all of Lot J and of Lots F thru M in Sec. 18-111-78 was transferred from the estate of Jeffrey Hunsley to Guy and Beata Ferris, Pierre, for $85,000.
