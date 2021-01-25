On 12/07, title to Lot 20, H & C Subdivision was transferred from Cal and Tori Reeves, Mobridge, to Tanner Hilton and Mary Ellen Hilton, Pierre, for $294,000.

On 12/07, title to Lot 5, Blk. 3, Thompsons Replat of Neltom, Pierre was transferred from Joel and Julie Peterson, Pierre, to Jeffery Rogers, Pierre, for $228,000.

On 12/08, title to Lot 4D, Robinson Acres Subdivision was transferred from Bill and Maria Robinson, Pierre, to James Snow and Angelita Muhr, Pierre, for $507,500.

On 12/09, title to Lot 7, Blk. 5, Ulmens Addition, Pierre was transferred from Norman and Sancra Konechne, Sun City West, Arizona, to Chad Heinrich, Pierre, for $390,000.

On 12/11, title to Lot 1, Blk. 10, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Tyler and Amanda Steen, Pierre, to David and Vera Boender, Pierre, for $205,000.

On 12/11, title to Lot 8, Blk. 8, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Susan Adney, Coleman, to Levi and Loni Stewart, Pierre, for $120,000.

On 12/11, title to Lot 1, Blk. 3, Fruitwood Subdivision was transferred from Ron Young, Pierre, to Philip and Jean Carlson, Pierre, for $137,500.

On 12/11, title to Lot 8, Blk. 4, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Darin and Molly Hausmann, Pierre, to Jeffrey and Comeka Earl, Pierre, for $245,700.

On 12/11, title to the front ½ of Lots 12-14, Blk. 4, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from Matthew and Joy Ellefson, Pierre, to Ian Fury, Pierre, for $170,000.

On 12/11, title to Lot 3, Resslers Subdivision of Manns Sub was transferred from Margaret and John Ellefson Jr, Pierre, to Matthew Ellefson and Joy Ellefson, Pierre, for $140,000.

