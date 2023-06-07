featured Hughes County Land Transfers for Apr. 25-28 Jun 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 04/25, Diana Tibbs-Leiseth and Dirk Leiseth, Pierre purchased 217 Hyde Rd., Pierre from Bradley Sturm, Pierre for $235,000.04/27, Lukas Chase & Autumn Kamerzell, Pierre purchased 20312 Cedar Ct. from Timothy & Teresa Flannery a/k/a Teresa Lowitz, Milbank for $285,000.04/28, Colton & Karla Miles, Pierre purchased 100 Village Dr., Pierre from Andrew & Haidee Larson, Butte, MT for $243,000.04/28, Curtis & Melody Littau, Pierre purchased 609 N. Oneida Ave., Pierre from James & Delonna Costello, Pierre for $270,000.04/28, Blake Kelly, Blunt purchased 804 Bluff Ave., Blunt from William, Jr. & Therese Otterson, Hilham, TN for $159,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
