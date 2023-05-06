Apr. 3, Richard & Sally Jankford, Philip, purchased Lot 67, Dakota Landing Estates from Francis & Connie Beck, St. Paul, NE, for $30,000.

Apr. 6, SM Rezaur Rahman & Tripiti Mazumder, Pierre, purchased 101 S. Polk, Pierre, from Zachary & Ashley Parsons F/K/A Ashley Couillard, Pierre, for $230,000.

