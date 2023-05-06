featured Hughes County Land Transfers for Apr. 3-20 May 6, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apr. 3, Richard & Sally Jankford, Philip, purchased Lot 67, Dakota Landing Estates from Francis & Connie Beck, St. Paul, NE, for $30,000.Apr. 6, SM Rezaur Rahman & Tripiti Mazumder, Pierre, purchased 101 S. Polk, Pierre, from Zachary & Ashley Parsons F/K/A Ashley Couillard, Pierre, for $230,000.Apr. 6, Colton Hopple & Sydney Peterson, Pierre, purchased 215 N. Sebree Pl., Pierre, from Onespec LLC., Pierre, for $249,900.Apr. 10, Kaden & June Pownall, Pierre, purchased 106 S. Harrison, Pierre, for $217,500.Apr. 11, Zachary & Ashley Parsons, Pierre, purchased 215 W. Broadway, Pierre, from Ryan & Ellen Marty, Glen Ellyn, IL, for $385,000.Apr. 13, Christopher & Virginia Kaus, Pierre, purchased 216 N. Van Buren, Pierre, from the Estate of Perry Anderson for $245,000.Apr. 13, Tasina Nitzschke, Pierre, purchased 111 Village Dr., Pierre, from MJET LLC., Pierre, for $220,000.Apr. 14, Katrina Davidson, Pierre, purchased 615 S. Taylor, Pierre, from Nathan & Carina Townsend, Yuma, AZ, for $211,000.Apr. 14, Nicolas Smith, Pierre, purchased 514 Country Dr., Pierre, from Bryan Gohn, Aberdeen, for $315,000.Apr. 18, BHT Inc., Ft. Pierre, purchased 326 E. Missouri, Pierre, from Scott & Cindy Simpson, Pipe Creek, for $100,000.Apr. 18, Gregory & Joan Baker, Pierre, purchased 1814 Abbey Rd., Pierre, from Steven & Debra Bumann, Rapid City, $350,000.Apr. 19, River City Rentals Inc., Pierre, purchased 2614 E. Humboldt, Pierre, from Matthew & Tammie Tibbs f/k/a Tammie Brodkorb, Pierre, for $125,000.Apr. 19, Tammie & Matthew Tibbs, Pierre, purchased 2006 E. Broadway, Pierre, from Andrew & Rachel Lampy, Pierre, for $330,000.Apr. 20, Steven Gordon, Pierre, purchased 205 N. Harrison, Pierre, from Jonathan Egge, Pierre, for $175,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grammar And Syntax Linguistics The Economy Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.