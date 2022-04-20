Purchase Access

On 04/01, title to Lot 23, Sunset Meadows Addition, Pierre was transferred from Bruce & Denise Telkamp, Pierre, to Zachary & Christina Merrill, Pierre, for $35,000.

On 04/01, title to Lot 17R, Heritage Ridge Addition, Pierre (1802 Vista Ridge Pl.) was transferred from Sreekanth Donepudi & Ramesh Keerthi Gadami, Kansas City, MO, to Sandra Zimmerman, Pierre, for $570,000.

On 04/01, title to S2 of Lots 28, 29, & 30, Blk. 89, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1426 E. Dakota) was transferred from Toby & Brittney Stertz, Pierre, to Kristi Petersen, Pierre for $171,000.

On 04/01, title to Lot 5, Blue Water Acres – located in Norman’s Tract 1 in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Zane Sherwood & Billie Olson, Pierre, for $35,000.

On 04/01, title to Lots 7-12, Blk 21, Smith’s Addition, Pierre (501 N. Main St.) was transferred from Darrel & Quanna Keyser, Blunt, to Dianna Knox, Blunt, for $235,000.

On 04/01, title to Lot 39R, Prairie Vista Estates, Pierre (1979 Deer Park Place) was transferred from Jeremy & Brandi Nadeau, South Weber, UT, to Mark & Tianna Zabel, Pierre, for $585,000.

On 04/01, title to W2 of Lots 25-28, Blk. 20, Euclid Avenue Addition, Pierre (202 E. Eighth) was transferred from Suzanne Starr & Donald Miller, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $190,000.

On 04/04, title to SE4NW4, Sec. 10-112-80 was transferred from June Hacket, Robert Telford, William Telford, James Telford, & Virgil Telford to Darrell & Deborah Beck, Pierre, for $138,915.

On 04/04, title to Tract 1 & Tract 3 of Plat of Alleman Tracts 1-4 of NW4 Sec. 10-112-80 was transferred from June Hacket, Robert Telford, William Telford, James Telford, & Virgil Telford to Darrell & Deborah Beck, Pierre, for $458,925.

On 04/05, title to Lot 11A, Blk. 1, Farm Island View Estates (29426 Copperhead Ct.) was transferred from Chris & Haylee Swiden, Watertown, to Steven & Audrey Steele, Pierre, for $380,000.

On 04/06, title to an undivided ½ int. of Lot 64, Dakota Landing Estates (200 Salmon St.) was transferred from Scott & Rhonda Glanzer, Bridgewater, to Jay & Tesa Schwans, Hartford, for $80,000.

On 04/07, title to S2 of Lot 40, Camelot Addition, Pierre (2421 Windsor Pl.) was transferred from Duane & Ramona Podhradsky, Pierre, to James Podhradsky, Pierre, for $20,000.

On 04/08, title to Tract 2 & Tract 4 of Plat of Alleman Tracts 1-4, Sec. 10-112-80 was transferred from June Hackett, Sheridan, WY, to Virgil Telford, Sheridan, WY, for $93,345.



