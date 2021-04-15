On 04/01, title to SW4, Sec.27-112-79 & SW4NE4, Sec. 22-112-79 was transferred from Thomas Tonner Revocable Trust, Mina, to Samuel & Samantha Braun, Warner, for $863,197.

On 04/01, title to SE4 ex. Outlot A, Sec. 27-112-79 was transferred from Thomas Tonner Revocable Trust, Mina, to Samuel & Samantha Braun, Warner, for $540,000.

On 04/01, title to NE4 Sec. 27-112-79 was transferred from Thomas Tonner Revocable Trust, Mina, to Samuel & Samantha Braun, Warner, for $560,000.

On 04/01, title to Tract 1A of Tract 4, Dry Run Tracts was transferred from Diana Melvin, Ft. Pierre, to Trevor & Kelly Stoltenberg, Pierre, for $33,500.

On 04/01, title to NE4 Sec. 24-112-77 was transferred from Diana Patricia Whitley aka Diana Black Whitley of the Black Family Trust, Denver, CO, to Sperry Brothers Limited Partnership, Blunt, for $375,000.

On 04/01, title to Lots 23-24, Blk. 6, Pierre Original Plat, Pierre (350 S. Pierre St.) was transferred from Joni Trimple, Pierre, to JPM LLC., Pierre, for $205,000.

On 04/01, title to Lot 5, Blk. 2, Ulmen’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Terry Campbell, Enning, to Cody Honeywell & Micah Palmer, Pierre, for $235,000.

On 04/01, title to the N205.67’ of Lot 3, Pierre Acres was transferred from IDC LLC., Pierre, to Logan Cowan & Jared Fodness, Pierre, for $510,000.

On 04/05, title to Lots 7-7A, Lots 8-8A, Blk. 2, Riverplace Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Justin & Kenzi Lowrance, Pierre, to Lexicon Government Services LLC., Shelton, CT, for $429,000.

On 04/05, title to Lots 7-7A, Lots 8-8A, Blk. 2, Riverplace Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Lexicon Government Services LLC., Shelton, CT, to Steven & Sharon Miller, Pierre, for $429,000.

On 04/05, title to the S206’ of E300’ of SE4SW4SE4 Sec. 32-112-79 was transferred from Daniel & Paulette Petersen, Pierre, to Alicia Steber & Cody Hall, Pierre, for $235,900.

On 04/05, title to Friman’s Addition, east of Poplar Ave; Blk. 2 ex. E150.1’, Haggar & Tidball Addition; Lot 1 & Lot B, Blk. 2, Pierre was transferred from SD Khan Hotels LLC., Sheridan, WY, to Twin Rivers Hospitality INC., Las Vegas, Nv, for $2,050,000.

On 04/09, title to Lots 6-8 ex. N15’ of Lot 6, Blk. 1, Central Addition, Pierre was transferred from Logan Dahl & Sasha Dahl fka Sasha Andrie, Pierre to Kaitlyn Baucom, Pierre, for $176,500.

On 04/09, title to Lot 22, Kennedy Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joshua & Karna Pfeffer, Ft. Pierre, to Sasha & Logan Dahl, Pierre, for $330,000.

On 04/09, title to Lot 1, Blk. 1, Riverplace Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Mark & Diane Boudreau, Rapid City, to Sean & Elizabeth Clancy, Pierre, for $244,900.

On 04/09, title to Lot 10, Blk. 1, Hillsdale Addition, Pierre was transferred from G. Andy & Emily Johnson, Pierre, to John & Allyson Coleman, Pierre, for $302,000.

