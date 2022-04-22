On 04/11, title to W55’ Lots 4-6 and E45’ of Lots 7-9, Blk. 12, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (410, 416, 420 W. Capitol) was transferred from Edward & Kathy Rodgers DBA Poplar & Pringle Partnership, Pierre, to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $172,683.
On 04/11, title to E45’ of W120’ Lots 7, 8, 9, Blk. 12, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (410, 416, 420 W. Capitol) was transferred from Rodgers Rentals LLC., Pierre, to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $132,317.
On 04/11, title to Lots 23 & 24, Blk. 11, Well’s Addition, Pierre (108 S. Washington) was transferred from Steve & Linda Mayer fka Linda Keatts, Pierre, to Joseph Nazarians, Pierre, for $245,000.
On 04/11, title to Lot 3, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre (206 Lindell St.) was transferred from Danny & Kathleen Mihm Living Trust, Sutton, NE, to Roger Knochenmus Living Trust, Sioux Falls, for $178,000.
On 04/12, title to Condo Unit #4, Lot 1, Highland’s Ridge Addition, Pierre (2000 E. 4th St.) was transferred from Louis Raisler, Mott, ND, to Helen Cline, Pierre, for $350,000.
On 04/13, title to Centennial Acre Outlot and NE4NE4 and N2 SE4NE4, less USA take, Sec. 17-111-79 was transferred from City of Pierre, Pierre, to Darrell & Deborah Beck, Pierre, for $100,000.
From the Newsroom
Our flagship email newsletter Join thousands of other readers who receive our daily digest of the community's biggest news. A five-minute read delivered every weekday at noon.
Thanks, you're signed up.
Please enter your email.
On 04/14, title to Lot 1, Blk. 13, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (714 N. Taylor) was transferred from Carmen Jaeger, Goodwin, to Jennifer Larson, Pierre, for $210,000.
On 04/14, title to Lot 1, Blk. 2, Bridgeview Heights Subdivision, Pierre (1101 Bridgeview Ave.) was transferred from Richard Lafrentz, Sioux Falls, to Patrick & Karen Callahan, Pierre, for $375,000.
On 04/15, title to Lot 28, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Becker Johnson LLP., Pierre, to Krystal & Brian Graves, Pierre, for $160,000.
On 04/15, title to Lots 5 & 6 together with E2 vac. alley adj., Blk. 10, Greeley & Sharps Addition, Pierre (1009 N. Evans St.) was transferred from Steven Withers, Pierre, to Justin Green, Pierre, for $106,000.
On 04/15, title to Lots 25-28 less the S10’ of Lot 25, Blk. 15, Ustick & Prentice Addition, Pierre (622 N. Huron) was transferred from Darin & Lynsey Anderson, Pierre, to Brttany Orris & Steven Withers, Pierre, for $287,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.